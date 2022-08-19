ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

digitalspy.com

EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)

Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
digitalspy.com

Soaps - Is It Worth Watching The Big Three Soaps?

I only watch Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders via Youtube clips, spoilers and the comments on here but I haven't watched a full episode in a long time. Has the acting, writing, pace and so on improved over the last few years or at least show any potential to be good and consistent viewing?
digitalspy.com

EE - Why is Janine back

There's no purpose or reason why she was brought back. Most of her scenes has been with Kat and the Carter's, she had next to nothing with tiff and Whitney, blackmailed Liam and threatened to throw him under the bus to save herself. There's no development with her relationship with scarlott. Nobody was invested in the custody battle story, it just made Kat out to be the enemy, and when she finally got her kid back, she lost all interest.
digitalspy.com

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 airs latest elimination

Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef resumed on BBC One tonight (August 23), whittling down the competitors after three sweat-inducing challenges. Cooking to keep their place in the show were The Wire's Clarke Peters, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph, ex-pro footballer Jimmy Bullard and Hollyoaks star Richard Blackwood.
#Ashley Fred
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle makes a desperate promise after being caught out

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas Dingle has made a desperate promise in Emmerdale to stop her affair with Al Chapman from being exposed. The pair's sneaking around was finally caught out this week, when Belle Dingle saw them kissing while leaving a hotel after one of their secret trysts. Belle wasted...
digitalspy.com

'Allo 'Allo 40 Years of Laughter

I quite like this series of tribute shows on Ch5. Generally well made, but with a few omissions I spotted. Some of the characters were only mentioned briefly in passing (eg. Maria, the original waitress; General Von Klinkerhoffen; Capt. Bertorelli) Others were missed out entirely - such as the Communist resistance girls such as Denise Laroque and Louise. Also, no mention made of the recasting of certain characters either due to the original actors sadly dying or becoming too unwell to continue or finding other roles. Including Herr Flick himself in series 9.
digitalspy.com

VOTE for Neighbours at the NTA's!

Just as one last thank you to them and to show how appreciated they were. I would have voted for Neighbours regardless of the show being axed anyway as I believe it was the best soap this year. I can't remember the last time they were even in the shortlist?
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford

EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
digitalspy.com

Random little scenes that stick out in your memory

I thought it would be interesting to see what little, random scenes over the years that people remember, for food or not so good reasons. Everyone knows the iconic ones (‘you ain’t my muvva etc) but what little scenes stick out in your memory. I remember a really...
digitalspy.com

Buffy star reveals if he would ever return to American Horror Story

Buffy actor Tom Lenk has revealed he would be more than enthusiastic about returning to American Horror Story spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories. Lenk, best known for playing Andrew Wells in the hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, appeared in the final episode of season one of American Horror Stories, as realtor Tim Williams, who showed video game designer Michelle (Mercedes Mason) around the Murder House from season one of American Horror Story.
digitalspy.com

Eastenders and the curse of the Dans

There have been many Dans, Dannys, Daniels and even a Danielle and a Dana in EastEnders history. The name does seemed curse as the characters never stick around for long. Danny Taurus was a friend to Pauline and he wanted more from their relationship. Dan Sullivan is probably the most prominent of all the Dans. He had a feud with Phil Mitchell and an affair with Bianca behind his girlfriend Carols back. Danny Moon was that annoying his brother killed him. Danny Mitchell was also very dull. Danny Pennants tenure was fleeting. Danielle Mitchell got killed by Janine before she could reunite with the mother who gave her up for adoption. Danny Butcher has never been seen on screen. Dan Ferreira thought he was Elvis. Daniel Cook had thr misfortune of having cancer and being paired up with Jean. Dana slept with the Beale brothers.
digitalspy.com

EE Random objectifying of Jack Branning

Not that I'm complaining but is anybody else noticing that since Amy got recast there's a lot more emphasis on Jack. First we see him shirtless cleaning his car and recently his tees seem a lot tighter. It feels like for the last few years he's just been wearing suits.
digitalspy.com

Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
digitalspy.com

Glee spin-off stars allege "trauma" from show

Glee, during the height of its popularity, had a reality TV show spin-off called The Glee Project, in which hopefuls competed to have the creators write a role for them in the main show. Ten years on, three contestants who took part in the show have talked about their negative...
digitalspy.com

The Sandman's Neil Gaiman reveals what's delaying season 2 renewal

The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
digitalspy.com

11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
digitalspy.com

House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)

Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
digitalspy.com

Love Is in the Square

Which characters would you like to gain love interests? Who would you pair up? Which couples would you put back together?. I would bring in new love interests for Sam, Sonia, Shirley, Bernadette, Felix/Tara-Misu, Vinny and Dotty. Patrick + Rosina (Felix & Finlay's aunt) We all know the following couples...
