There have been many Dans, Dannys, Daniels and even a Danielle and a Dana in EastEnders history. The name does seemed curse as the characters never stick around for long. Danny Taurus was a friend to Pauline and he wanted more from their relationship. Dan Sullivan is probably the most prominent of all the Dans. He had a feud with Phil Mitchell and an affair with Bianca behind his girlfriend Carols back. Danny Moon was that annoying his brother killed him. Danny Mitchell was also very dull. Danny Pennants tenure was fleeting. Danielle Mitchell got killed by Janine before she could reunite with the mother who gave her up for adoption. Danny Butcher has never been seen on screen. Dan Ferreira thought he was Elvis. Daniel Cook had thr misfortune of having cancer and being paired up with Jean. Dana slept with the Beale brothers.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO