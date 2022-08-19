Read full article on original website
Related
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
The Weather Channel
Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend
An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
natureworldnews.com
Rain Set to Alleviate Drought-Stricken Areas Now Poses as Potential Flood Risk
Drought relief and flooding risks for the Northeast are both coming. While some regions of the Northeast have had isolated downpours during the last week, the drought conditions there are still worsening. Even for places that have not recently had rain, more widespread wet weather may be on the horizon, but this rain may also increase the risk of floods.
Farmers’ Almanac Releases 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
UNDATED -- Enjoy the summer heat while it lasts because the Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook and it's predicting a cold winter. Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says not only will there be frigid temperatures, but we should expect a lot of snow here in the upper midwest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather Day: The Heaviest Rain Is Yet To Come In Many Areas
Excess monsoon moisture moving into Colorado on Thursday will increase the threat for flash flooding especially over the wildfire burn areas in the mountains. Because of the chance for heavy downpours, it's a First Alert Weather Day for all of Colorado.There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon...
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in Will County Saturday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three tornadoes touched down in suburban Will County during storms early Saturday morning, the National Weather Center now confirms. All three were EF-0 tornadoes. The first touched down near the White Eage Golf club in southwest Naperville and tracked southeastward through Naperville. The tornado went 4.5 miles...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it
The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Videos show the flooded streets of central Paris as heavy storms pummel the city after months of drought
Some metro stations received nearly one month's worth of rain within one hour, reported a French weather account run by volunteers.
I’m a physicist – there’s two things you should never do in your home during a thunderstorm
EXPERTS have advised against certain risky behaviors during a lightning storm. The chances of being struck by lightning are astronomically high, but some actions can tee up a connecting strike. Lightning is a product of moisture and hot air meeting each other in the atmosphere. A strike will surge toward...
The Weather Channel
When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane
Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast
Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
International Business Times
Death Valley Flooding: NASA Satellite Images Show Before And After Storm
Flash floods at Death Valley National Park last week left about 1,000 people stranded, washed debris over roads, and buried cars. New images shared by NASA late Tuesday showed the before and after of the calamity. A complete shutdown of all roads into the park was ordered by authorities to...
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1