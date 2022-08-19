ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techeblog.com

CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System

With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
techeblog.com

Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals

MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
TheConversationAU

Mysterious marks on boomerangs reveal a 'forgotten' use of this iconic Aboriginal multi-tool

Alongside kangaroos and Akubra hats, boomerangs are one of the most iconic symbols of the Australian continent. They are also widely misrepresented. Apart from hunting and fighting, boomerangs have many functions in the daily activities of Aboriginal communities, including digging, cutting, and making music. These multiple functions are something Aboriginal people have always known, but the rest of the world has been none the wiser – until now. In a recently published study in the journal PLOS One, we have “rediscovered” a function of boomerangs in Australian Aboriginal culture – shaping stone tools. A child’s toy for a tourist Made from hardwoods, boomerangs are usually...
scitechdaily.com

For the First Time – A Robot Has Learned To Imagine Itself

A robot created by Columbia Engineers learns to understand itself rather than the environment around it. Our perception of our bodies is not always correct or realistic, as any athlete or fashion-conscious person knows, but it’s a crucial factor in how we behave in society. Your brain is continuously preparing for movement while you play ball or get dressed so that you can move your body without bumping, tripping, or falling.
ScienceAlert

'No Other Material Behaves in This Way': Scientist Identify a Compound With a Memory

It isn't alive, and has no structures even approaching the complexity of the brain, but a compound called vanadium dioxide is capable of 'remembering' previous external stimuli, researchers have found. This is the first time this ability has been identified in a material; but it may not be the last. The discovery has some pretty intriguing implications for the development of electronic devices, in particular data processing and storage. "Here we report electronically accessible long-lived structural states in vanadium dioxide that can provide a scheme for data storage and processing," write a team of researchers led by electrical engineer Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo...
The Independent

Scientists build ‘early warning system’ for potentially deadly solar flares

Scientists say they have built a solar flare “early warning system” that could give humanity warning about potentially dangerous space weather.Solar storms can consist of solar flares that are thrown out of the Sun, by the magnetic field. When the flare arrives at Earth, they can cause drastic effects, including throwing out radio communications and satellites, or even disturbing the power grid.Experts have repeatedly warned that humanity might not be ready for the effects of a truly powerful solar storm, and that such an event could bring even deadly consequences.To attempt to understand and mitigate the effects of any such...
Motor1.com

InTech Unveils New O-V-R Line Of Travel Trailers

InTech is probably best known for its all-aluminum travel trailers, which are currently offered divided into a number of different model lines. There’s a new addition to the family and it has been designed for those looking for a maneuverable trailer that can be taken to “even the most remote locations.” The O-V-R series now makes its debut with three available options depending on the length and equipment. All three models are built around a fully welded cage and frame construction.
Top Speed

Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)

The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $200, Get the New Google Pixel Buds Pro Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $174.99 Shipped – Today Only

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro active noise-canceling wireless earbuds rival the AirPods Pro and you can get a pair for $174.99 shipped, today only, originally $199.99. Unlike its competitors, the Pixel Buds Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation uses Silent Seal to seamlessly adapt to your ear and maximize the level of outside noise being blocked. Product page.
techeblog.com

Apple-1 Computer Prototype Used by Steve Jobs for Demonstrations Sells for $677,196

A one-of-a-kind Apple-1 Computer prototype used by Steve Jobs himself for demonstrations back in 1976 just sold for $677,196 USD at auction. The ‘Apple Computer A’ printed circuit board was hand-soldered by Steve Wozniak and shown to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop, which resulted in an order of 50-units, thus changing computing history forever.
SPY

This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37

It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
Lefty Graves

Lady waits for oil light to go out on car before adding oil

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a small town, everyone knows everyone else's business. So we were all envious when one neighbor lady got a brand new car for her 50th birthday. Her husband proudly parked it in the driveway on the big day and placed a ribbon atop the car. He then brought his wife outside to see her birthday present.

