Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System
With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
techeblog.com
Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals
MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Drone with Specialized Landing Gear That Enables it to Touch Down Safely on Angled Surfaces
University of Sherbrooke engineers have developed a drone with specialized landing gear that enables it to touch down safely on angled surfaces like rooftops. The modified DJI F450 drone does this by using extremely lightweight friction shock absorbers that are designed to absorb kinetic energy from impact. Rapid thrust reversal...
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
TikTok Account Predicts What Last Day on Earth Will Look Like Using Grim AI-Generated Photos
A mind-blowing new TikTok account claims to predict what the end of the world will look like. Using AI technology, @robotoverloards shows off a series of frightening images in one video that claims to reveal what doomsday will look like according to the "last selfie ever taken." From the hollow...
Mysterious marks on boomerangs reveal a 'forgotten' use of this iconic Aboriginal multi-tool
Alongside kangaroos and Akubra hats, boomerangs are one of the most iconic symbols of the Australian continent. They are also widely misrepresented. Apart from hunting and fighting, boomerangs have many functions in the daily activities of Aboriginal communities, including digging, cutting, and making music. These multiple functions are something Aboriginal people have always known, but the rest of the world has been none the wiser – until now. In a recently published study in the journal PLOS One, we have “rediscovered” a function of boomerangs in Australian Aboriginal culture – shaping stone tools. A child’s toy for a tourist Made from hardwoods, boomerangs are usually...
ARTS・
scitechdaily.com
For the First Time – A Robot Has Learned To Imagine Itself
A robot created by Columbia Engineers learns to understand itself rather than the environment around it. Our perception of our bodies is not always correct or realistic, as any athlete or fashion-conscious person knows, but it’s a crucial factor in how we behave in society. Your brain is continuously preparing for movement while you play ball or get dressed so that you can move your body without bumping, tripping, or falling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'No Other Material Behaves in This Way': Scientist Identify a Compound With a Memory
It isn't alive, and has no structures even approaching the complexity of the brain, but a compound called vanadium dioxide is capable of 'remembering' previous external stimuli, researchers have found. This is the first time this ability has been identified in a material; but it may not be the last. The discovery has some pretty intriguing implications for the development of electronic devices, in particular data processing and storage. "Here we report electronically accessible long-lived structural states in vanadium dioxide that can provide a scheme for data storage and processing," write a team of researchers led by electrical engineer Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo...
Phys.org
Paleoclimatologist uncovers ancient climate feedback loop that accelerated effects of Earth's last warming episode
Against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet, the need to better understand the nature and long-term impact of positive climatic feedback loops—processes that accelerate the effects of warming—becomes critically important. One way to assess the role and impact of climatic feedback processes is to use modeling studies...
Science Focus
Evil doppelgängers, alternate timelines and infinite possibilities: the physics of the multiverse explained
The word ‘universe’ once described everything that exists. But as our horizons have expanded, many scientists have begun to consider what’s beyond our own cosmos, and whether there may be many other universes lurking tantalisingly out of sight. You might have noticed, if you’ve set foot in...
Scientists build ‘early warning system’ for potentially deadly solar flares
Scientists say they have built a solar flare “early warning system” that could give humanity warning about potentially dangerous space weather.Solar storms can consist of solar flares that are thrown out of the Sun, by the magnetic field. When the flare arrives at Earth, they can cause drastic effects, including throwing out radio communications and satellites, or even disturbing the power grid.Experts have repeatedly warned that humanity might not be ready for the effects of a truly powerful solar storm, and that such an event could bring even deadly consequences.To attempt to understand and mitigate the effects of any such...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
InTech Unveils New O-V-R Line Of Travel Trailers
InTech is probably best known for its all-aluminum travel trailers, which are currently offered divided into a number of different model lines. There’s a new addition to the family and it has been designed for those looking for a maneuverable trailer that can be taken to “even the most remote locations.” The O-V-R series now makes its debut with three available options depending on the length and equipment. All three models are built around a fully welded cage and frame construction.
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $200, Get the New Google Pixel Buds Pro Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $174.99 Shipped – Today Only
The new Google Pixel Buds Pro active noise-canceling wireless earbuds rival the AirPods Pro and you can get a pair for $174.99 shipped, today only, originally $199.99. Unlike its competitors, the Pixel Buds Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation uses Silent Seal to seamlessly adapt to your ear and maximize the level of outside noise being blocked. Product page.
techeblog.com
NIST’s Atomic Television Uses Rubidium Atoms to Display Live Video and Games in Color
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) researchers have developed an ‘Atomic Television’ that is based on their atom-based radio receiver capable of displaying live color video and games. Technically speaking, it uses rubidium atoms in a Rydberg state as receivers. A stable radio signal is then applied...
techeblog.com
Apple-1 Computer Prototype Used by Steve Jobs for Demonstrations Sells for $677,196
A one-of-a-kind Apple-1 Computer prototype used by Steve Jobs himself for demonstrations back in 1976 just sold for $677,196 USD at auction. The ‘Apple Computer A’ printed circuit board was hand-soldered by Steve Wozniak and shown to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop, which resulted in an order of 50-units, thus changing computing history forever.
This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37
It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
Lady waits for oil light to go out on car before adding oil
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a small town, everyone knows everyone else's business. So we were all envious when one neighbor lady got a brand new car for her 50th birthday. Her husband proudly parked it in the driveway on the big day and placed a ribbon atop the car. He then brought his wife outside to see her birthday present.
electrek.co
Kia’s new 576 HP EV6 GT will beat a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in a race
In the wake of a new era for the Korean automaker, Kia is releasing its fastest production vehicle yet: the 576 HP EV6 GT. The new GT EV6 will be available in showrooms starting at the end of this year. Kia is following in its parent company, Hyundai, in its...
Comments / 1