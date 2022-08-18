Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott host back-to school supply giveaway rally in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott hosted a back-to-school rally where school supplies were given away and food, crafts, and exuberant activities were enjoyed. Baltimore City Police Department assisted with activities during the event. Supplies were given away on a first-come, first serve basis.
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay
Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case
The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
foxbaltimore.com
Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
Wbaltv.com
City asks homeless encampment to move ahead of event; they may return Sunday
On Wednesday, the homeless set up an encampment in front of Baltimore City Hall. A coalition of 10 organizations demanded the attention of leadership and for them to do something about the growing homeless encampments throughout the city. The city made them all move. They were asked to move because...
foxbaltimore.com
Bar owners on The Block say city has failed to uphold agreement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Bar owners on Baltimore's notorious block of adult nightclubs fear the city has failed them. In April, the legislature required bar owners to submit a security plan to the city or risk being forced to shutdown at 10pm. In exchange, the Downtown Partnership and the City...
Nottingham MD
First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear
BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City police commissioner says OT at intersections with squeegee workers is short-term fix
Since the killing of a man by a 14-year-old squeegee worker in July, Baltimore police have positioned officers at several intersections frequented by squeegee workers, spending thousands of dollars on overtime. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told C4 and Bryan Nehman and others that using officers on overtime is a short...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman says recycling pickup seemingly skipped his street after he complained
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Was it calculated, or was it a coincidence? That's the question surrounding a street that's recycling pick-up was skipped last week. Either way, one city leader says his calls to bring back weekly recycling are now hitting home. "My neighbors have all approached me," said Councilman...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
americanmilitarynews.com
5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles
Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
WBAL Radio
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
Rescues Required, Cars Damaged By Flood Waters In Harford County: Reports
At least one person was rescued in Fallston as flood waters flowed through Harford County on Monday afternoon. Fire officials in Harford County reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 that they had extricated a driver in the 2300 block of Bel Air Road after a vehicle became disabled due to flood waters in the region.
foxbaltimore.com
Water Rescue in Harford County
One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
'It’s going downhill': Witness saw gunman chase down victim in North Baltimore
A brazen shooting unfolded on Loyola Southway in North Baltimore just after noon this afternoon. A witness described a man chasing another down the street on foot before gunning him down.
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
Boston Globe
Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.
Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County buys former Sears at Security Square Mall in $10M deal
WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County is buying up the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. The $10 million deal also includes 18 acres of land. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said it's part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the area and will help the site become a "vibrant community hub for years to come."
