Read full article on original website
Related
Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash
One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people, including two teenagers, were hurt Monday night after a pickup truck hit a tractor in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the 700 block of Highway Z around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the pickup truck driven by Albert D. Fike, 65, of Holden, The post Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH
A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY CRASH
An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy’s vehicle overturned.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 42-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were moderately injured in a one vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Chance R. Ores failed to stop at a T-intersection and lost control, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway, overturn and slide to a stop in a corn field. Jeffrey L. Carlson and Jason B. Hiebert were moderately injured in the crash. Carlson was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by ambulance and Hiebert was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center, also by ambulance.
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 23, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Tuesday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Main and Washington in Sedalia. Enrique Canseco, 29, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Revoked. Canseco was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released.
Pettis County Man Arrested For License Plate Forgery
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Broadway Monday morning at 8:30 on a vehicle without a front plate and a back plate that was obscured. Investigation revealed that the back plate had expired in 2019, with a Missouri “23” registration sticker attached to it.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Salisbury Man On Randolph County Warrant
A Salisbury resident, 25-year-old Remington L Gash, was arrested by troopers in Chariton county at about 9:35 pm Monday. The arrest was on a Randolph County warrant for alleged no insurance. Gash was taken to the Chariton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
UPDATE: DWI Suspect Crashes Into Building On Winchester
Early Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the 800 block of Winchester Drive for a report of a vehicle crashed into a building. UPDATE: The suspect's arrest report was released on August 22nd. The suspect, Melody Bristol Young, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase
A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
kmmo.com
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
Dixon man hurt after motorcycle crash in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Thursday morning to a motorcycle crash in Maries County that left a man with serious injuries. The crash happened on State Highway N about 9 miles north of Dixon around 7:15 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jacob E. Stoneking, 21, of Dixon, was thrown The post Dixon man hurt after motorcycle crash in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0