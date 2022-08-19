ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down

COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
POLITICO

The anti-Biden authors paying for Biden polls

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. Political polling has long been the purview of independent outfits and news organizations like the New...
POLITICO

Trump's PAC will fund his Smithsonian portrait, in an unusual move

The portraits of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump in the Smithsonian will be financed primarily by the 45th president’s own political action committee, a spokesperson for the museum institution confirmed on Monday. The $650,000 donation last month from the Save America PAC — an...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The Mar-a-Lago search: The fallout, the future and the FBI

GETTING HOT IN THE SUNSHINE STATE — Nearly two weeks after FBI agents descended on Mar-a-Lago to seize boxes of documents, the reverberations from the search are still resounding around the political landscape. A spate of new stories this weekend shed new light on how the Trump White House’s actions brought us here — and where the legal and political fallout might head next.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A shifting center of attention reshapes 2022

THE WEEK —Today: U.S. and South Korea begin largest joint military exercises in half a decade (. ). … Tuesday: Statewide primaries in New York and Florida. … Wednesday: One-year anniversary of House Dems passing a $3.5 trillion framework for the ill-fated Build Back Better package. … Thursday: Jackson Hole Economic Symposium opens. … Friday: New inflation numbers (the personal-consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure) come out at 8:30 a.m. Fed Chair JEROME POWELL addresses Jackson Hole later in the day (Bloomberg has a preview).
