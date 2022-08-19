Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down
COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
Twitter’s newest crisis deepens its midterms morass
Lawmakers are raising concerns that Twitter’s cyber vulnerabilities disclosed by a whistleblower could be manipulated during the 2022 election cycle.
POLITICO
The anti-Biden authors paying for Biden polls
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. Political polling has long been the purview of independent outfits and news organizations like the New...
‘Unfaithful’ McCarthy should not be House speaker, Cheney says
“He's been completely unfaithful to the Constitution,” Rep. Liz Cheney said of the minority leader.
Trump's PAC will fund his Smithsonian portrait, in an unusual move
The portraits of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump in the Smithsonian will be financed primarily by the 45th president’s own political action committee, a spokesperson for the museum institution confirmed on Monday. The $650,000 donation last month from the Save America PAC — an...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The Mar-a-Lago search: The fallout, the future and the FBI
GETTING HOT IN THE SUNSHINE STATE — Nearly two weeks after FBI agents descended on Mar-a-Lago to seize boxes of documents, the reverberations from the search are still resounding around the political landscape. A spate of new stories this weekend shed new light on how the Trump White House’s actions brought us here — and where the legal and political fallout might head next.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: A shifting center of attention reshapes 2022
THE WEEK —Today: U.S. and South Korea begin largest joint military exercises in half a decade (. ). … Tuesday: Statewide primaries in New York and Florida. … Wednesday: One-year anniversary of House Dems passing a $3.5 trillion framework for the ill-fated Build Back Better package. … Thursday: Jackson Hole Economic Symposium opens. … Friday: New inflation numbers (the personal-consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure) come out at 8:30 a.m. Fed Chair JEROME POWELL addresses Jackson Hole later in the day (Bloomberg has a preview).
Stelter on CNN: ‘I’m going to be rooting for this place for the rest of my life’
“So much of the media ecosystem in 2022 is garbage, but so much of it is spectacular,” Stelter said in his closing remarks to “Reliable Sources.” “The hard part is sorting out the treasure from the trash.”
