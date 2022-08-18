ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of victim killed in weekend crash on Augusta Road

The coroner on Monday released the name of the victim killed in a deadly crash over the weekend. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Nathaniel Matthew Selman, 46, of Piedmont, was killed in a collision Sunday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involving Selman's motorcycle...
PIEDMONT, SC
golaurens.com

Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests

A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help finding a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting happened at 3 p.m. on Glendale Road. Deputies said a person inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds at a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating reported gunshots fired on Saturday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that gunshots were fired near College Street on Saturday night. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots just before midnight on August 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots and caught a van leaving the area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m. It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no...
SPARTANBURG, SC
106.3 WORD

Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large

Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
GAFFNEY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday evening following a crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on SC Highway 49 near Eagle Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when they were hit by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road

Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County man shoots stepfather to death, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was sentenced to a 25-year prison sentence Friday for shooting his stepfather to death, according to Spartanburg County solicitor spokesman Murray Glenn. Darren Grissom, 37, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian dies after crash involving 3 vehicles in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. in Taylors on Legrae Court. According to troopers, a Honda SUV was traveling north on private property when the SUV side-swiped...
TAYLORS, SC

