The Cincinnati Bengals have answered one of their biggest questions on defense as star safety Jessie Bates III has ended his holdout and returned to training camp. Bates hasn't been able to agree with the defending AFC champs on a long-term extension, prompting the Bengals to place a $12.9 million franchise tag on him for the upcoming season.
As the Vikings made a change in leadership, that means a different culture during training camp. What are the first impressions of Kevin O’Connell’s training camp.
2023 three-star defensive back Jack Luttrell, a Tennessee Vols commit, delivered a massive hit in a high school game this week. Luttrell, 6-foot/172 lbs from Moultrie, GA (Colquitt County), perfectly read what appeared to be a “smoke route” and blew up the receiver as he attempted to catch the ball.
