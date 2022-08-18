ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III ends holdout and returns to training camp after team used $12.9m franchise tag to keep him in Cincinnati for 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals have answered one of their biggest questions on defense as star safety Jessie Bates III has ended his holdout and returned to training camp. Bates hasn't been able to agree with the defending AFC champs on a long-term extension, prompting the Bengals to place a $12.9 million franchise tag on him for the upcoming season.
atozsports.com

Watch: 2023 Tennessee Vols commit delivers huge hit during high school game

2023 three-star defensive back Jack Luttrell, a Tennessee Vols commit, delivered a massive hit in a high school game this week. Luttrell, 6-foot/172 lbs from Moultrie, GA (Colquitt County), perfectly read what appeared to be a “smoke route” and blew up the receiver as he attempted to catch the ball.

