Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
ClutchPoints

Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update

Kareem Hunt made headlines recently after he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns. While he was quickly rejected, it doesn’t seem like the speculations about his future will be ending any time soon. Not with cameras catching him speaking with Nick Sirianni during the Philadelphia Eagles and Browns’ joint practice sessions. Making matters even […] The post Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
brownsnation.com

Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)

It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
