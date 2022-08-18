Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update
Kareem Hunt made headlines recently after he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns. While he was quickly rejected, it doesn’t seem like the speculations about his future will be ending any time soon. Not with cameras catching him speaking with Nick Sirianni during the Philadelphia Eagles and Browns’ joint practice sessions. Making matters even […] The post Browns RB Kareem Hunt trade speculation spikes amid latest camp update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steve Smith Makes Thoughts Clear on Mayfield vs. Darnold
The Panthers’ legend is already sold on which quarterback he wants to the lead Carolina’s offense.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/20: Brissett Takes Over, Myles Returns, and Exploitive Bosses
I’m particularly bleary-eyed this morning, so please excuse me if I have more than the usual number of typos, misshapen sentences, or stupid comments. This has been a rough day to get enthused about the Newswire. Part of the reason for this is that yesterday’s newswire took me about...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
brownsnation.com
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs
The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)
It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
The Cleveland Cavaliers getting a B+ in free agency seems right
Did the Cleveland Cavaliers really earn a B+ in free agency for 2022?. The Cleveland Cavaliers have quietly put themselves in a good position for 2022. The team has a solid lineup, and is deep at a lot of positions, while also having a few key stars that are coming into their own.
Comments / 0