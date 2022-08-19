ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico

(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

The Florida Peninsula's Luck Since Hurricane Irma Won't Last

A hurricane hasn't made landfall on the Florida Peninsula in about five years. Florida's Panhandle hasn't been so lucky, taking a pummeling from Sally and Michael. Florida had a record-long hurricane drought of over 10 years earlier this century. That was preceded by a frenetic stretch of hurricanes in 2004...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding

Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large

The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Forecasts: 12 Things You May Not Know

Hurricane forecasts have some caveats that might not appear on a graphic. This includes the meaning of a storm's winds, landfall and its impacts. A storm's impacts can extend well beyond the forecast cone, even if it never makes landfall. Hurricane forecasts contain a wealth of information, such as their...
ENVIRONMENT
