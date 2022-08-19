ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

KIRCO Opens 132-Unit Madison Crossings in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — KIRCO has delivered and opened Madison Crossings, an independent living and memory care community in Madison, about 10 miles from downtown Huntsville. Phoenix Senior Living operates the community, which features an outdoor swimming pool, wellness center, dining experience, pub, beauty salon and spa, yoga studio, outdoor pickleball and bocce ball courts.
0 COUNTY ROAD 3967

This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads

UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads. It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say several hay bales were on fire. Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden...
Decatur cuts property taxes almost $900K for rocket builders bringing 250 jobs

The “largest commercial launch deal ever” is bringing 250 new rocket plant jobs and three new facilities to Decatur. Decatur’s Industrial Development Board met Thursday to approve slightly under $883,000 in tax abatements for lead rocket builder United Launch Alliance and the companies Beyond Gravity and M&J Industries. ULA and Beyond Gravity are on Red Hat Road; M&J Industries is on the Decatur Beltway.
Shooting investigation underway in Decatur

Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Updated: 5 hours ago. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder.
Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt

Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.

