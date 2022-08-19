Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KIRCO Opens 132-Unit Madison Crossings in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — KIRCO has delivered and opened Madison Crossings, an independent living and memory care community in Madison, about 10 miles from downtown Huntsville. Phoenix Senior Living operates the community, which features an outdoor swimming pool, wellness center, dining experience, pub, beauty salon and spa, yoga studio, outdoor pickleball and bocce ball courts.
rocketcitynow.com
Downtown Huntsville road closures
Driving in downtown Huntsville? Get ready to slow down.
Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance
Residents were upset last week when they were not allowed to ask questions or comment during a joint meeting of Decatur's City Council and Planning Commission on the proposed new zoning ordinance. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
realtysouth.com
0 COUNTY ROAD 3967
This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
WAAY-TV
Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads
UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads. It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say several hay bales were on fire. Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden...
Scottsboro couple running in same municipal election
Both Gary Stewart and his wife, Patricia Cobb Stewart will run in the same election, but not against each other.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur cuts property taxes almost $900K for rocket builders bringing 250 jobs
The “largest commercial launch deal ever” is bringing 250 new rocket plant jobs and three new facilities to Decatur. Decatur’s Industrial Development Board met Thursday to approve slightly under $883,000 in tax abatements for lead rocket builder United Launch Alliance and the companies Beyond Gravity and M&J Industries. ULA and Beyond Gravity are on Red Hat Road; M&J Industries is on the Decatur Beltway.
Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals for North Alabama
We're so thankful to every single person who donated towards our Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day!! If you missed us, the drive isn't over yet.
Too much of a good thing? Limestone commissioners concerned about rapid growth
ATHENS — Population growth is accelerating in Limestone County, the fastest growing county in the state, and some county commissioners wish they could find a brake pedal. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway in Decatur
Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Updated: 5 hours ago. Countdown continues for Artemis I, launch coverage activities. Huntsville man pleads guilty to murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Story & Lee Furniture in Leoma damaged in fire
Firefighters are working a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma.
WAAY-TV
Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama
The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
Low Profile Car Club hosts annual ‘Cruise In & Picnic’
Calling all classic car lovers! Community members of all ages gathered in Huntsville on Saturday to appreciate some old-school vehicles.
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
Comments / 0