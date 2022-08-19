Read full article on original website
Related
OPEC's new chief says the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices, and underinvestment in the entire industry is behind the global energy crisis
OPEC's new secretary-general said the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices. Underinvestment in the industry broadly is to blame for surging prices. "This is the harsh reality that people have to wake up to and policymakers have to wake up to," the cartel's new chief said.
rigzone.com
McDermott Scores FEED Work On Viva Energy Refinery In Australia
McDermott has been awarded a FEED contract from Viva Energy as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities. — U.S. engineering giant McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Viva Energy Australia as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
US crude flows have seen an uptick in deliveries to Asia, Bloomberg data shows. Buyers in China, India and South Korea have scooped up more than 20 million barrels this month, per the report. The increase in American crude heading to Asia has dragged down spot premiums for Persian Gulf...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage. US offshore oil drillers Shell, Chevron and Equinor halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day on Thursday, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.
US shale producers could be facing over $10 billion in hedging losses even as oil prices hover around $100 a barrel, Rystad Energy says
US shale oil producers could face more than $10 billion in hedging losses, per Rystad Energy. Currently, operators have 42% of their expected crude output for the year hedged at $55 a barrel. WTI oil prices have shot up this year, soaring past $100 a barrel at one point after...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
rigzone.com
USA Oil Pours Into Asia
The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
International Business Times
Team OneFist Destroys Natural Gas System At Russian Oil Hub, Knocks Power Plant And Airport Offline
Team OneFist, the internationathat l group of volunteer hackers which has repeatedly hit Russian infrastructure in an effort to hobble its war effort in Ukraine, has struck again. This time, its SCADA attack has left an important Russian oil hub dark and cold. An attack on supervisory control and data...
maritime-executive.com
Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests
A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
rigzone.com
USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
According to the EY U.S. oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study, U.S. oil and gas producers recovered and reset in 2021, posting increased profits of $73.7 billion and $211.9 billion in revenues, with significant deal activity that drove $144.1 billion in capital expenditures. Higher commodity prices and...
Russia's gas shutoff is forcing Germany's energy giant Uniper to fire up a mothballed coal-fueled power plant
German utility giant Uniper said it will restart a coal-fired power plant to generate electricity. The plant will provide power from Monday to April next year, after Russia halted gas flows to the country again. Europe is facing a major energy crisis and the switch to coal signals supplies are...
freightwaves.com
Despite billions in canceled orders, container imports stay near peak
Walmart said Tuesday that it had “canceled billions of dollars in orders to help align inventory levels with expected demand.” Target disclosed the following day that it had canceled over $1.5 billion in orders, and revealed that it had shipped in much of its back-to-school goods early. Nevertheless,...
Comments / 0