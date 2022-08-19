ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Comments / 3

Related
altoday.com

Alabama AFL-CIO endorses Alabama State Senate District 3 candidate Rick Chandler

The Alabama American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) has endorsed the Libertarian Party candidate, Rick Chandler, for Alabama State Senate District 3. District 3 includes Morgan County and portions of western Madison and eastern Limestone counties. Chandler, a retired engineer from Huntsville, is a challenging Republican incumbent Arthur Orr.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairman#Ku Klux Klan#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Gop#Republican#The Republican Party
WAFF

Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Google
villages-news.com

Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend

A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FOX54 News

Huntsville police announce major drug arrests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Overdoses have been on the rise in Huntsville and Madison County. Of the 543 overdoses this year, 143 were in July, and about 1/3 are fentanyl-related. The Huntsville Police Department announced arrests that resulted in a large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine coming off the street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy