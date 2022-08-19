Read full article on original website
An Alabama GOP county chair apologizes for posting an elephant logo with KKK imagery. The local NAACP wants him off the school board
A county NAACP chapter in northern Alabama is calling for the resignation of a school board member and local Republican Party chairman, who says his sharing on social media of a GOP elephant logo that included KKK imagery was unintended.
‘Nothing else will satisfy us’: Black Alabama leaders demand resignation over ‘racist’ GOP logo
The NAACP and other Black leaders in Alabama on Friday called on a county GOP chairman who also serves on the Lawrence County School Board to resign from his board post over a social media posting that displayed Ku Klux Klan imagery embedded into a Republican Party logo. But Lawrence...
altoday.com
Alabama AFL-CIO endorses Alabama State Senate District 3 candidate Rick Chandler
The Alabama American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) has endorsed the Libertarian Party candidate, Rick Chandler, for Alabama State Senate District 3. District 3 includes Morgan County and portions of western Madison and eastern Limestone counties. Chandler, a retired engineer from Huntsville, is a challenging Republican incumbent Arthur Orr.
Alabama Republican county chair won’t resign from school board over Ku Klux Klan image
A new Alabama county chairman of the local Republican Party, embattled after posting a racially-tinged image to Facebook, said he will not give up his seat on the local school board. Shanon Terry issued a statement Thursday insisting he will not resign from his elected position on the Lawrence County...
WAAY-TV
Racist imagery prompts call for Lawrence County school board member's resignation
Shanon Terry is also chair of the county's Republican Party and said he posted the image by accident and apologized. NAACP wants Lawrence County GOP chairman to leave school board after Facebook post with KKK imagery. The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP plans a rally Friday demanding an elected...
Huntsville voters concerned about teacher retention, academics, discipline before election
Eddie Baker’s daughter has not started school in the Huntsville city system yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking what things will be like when she’s in the classroom. That is why he was in attendance at the Huntsville Council of PTAs and The Schools Foundation’s...
Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance
Residents were upset last week when they were not allowed to ask questions or comment during a joint meeting of Decatur's City Council and Planning Commission on the proposed new zoning ordinance. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Amy Bishop’s son Seth Anderson died in ‘unintentional’ shooting; Huntsville teen indicted
A grand jury in Huntsville reduced the criminal charge against the teenager accused of shooting and killing Seth Bishop Anderson, the 20-year-old son of one of Huntsville’s most notorious killers, Amy Bishop. The grand jury indicted Vincent Harmon on a manslaughter charge, alleging that he “recklessly” caused Anderson’s death...
WAAY-TV
'It was an absolute nightmare': Wife of Decatur police officer who was attacked speaks out
The wife of a Decatur police officer who was attacked outside their home last week is speaking out to WAAY 31. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is doing well. His wife Sabrina Brown, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, says neither of them had ever seen or interacted with the suspect, Gregory Hill.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Maryland woman charged with beating, stabbing Alabama woman to death
A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if convicted in the slaying of...
Huntsville man sentenced to 19 years in prison for string of armed robberies
A Huntsville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after a string of armed robberies in November 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals for North Alabama
We're so thankful to every single person who donated towards our Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day!! If you missed us, the drive isn't over yet.
Residents voice concerns about highly-traveled bridge
The Florence Town And Gown Task Force has posted a survey to hear the public's opinion on the Pine Street Bridge.
villages-news.com
Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend
A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Huntsville police announce major drug arrests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Overdoses have been on the rise in Huntsville and Madison County. Of the 543 overdoses this year, 143 were in July, and about 1/3 are fentanyl-related. The Huntsville Police Department announced arrests that resulted in a large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine coming off the street.
