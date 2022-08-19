Read full article on original website
gardeningknowhow.com
The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants
One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
These Are The Finicky Perennials You Should Avoid Adding To Your Garden
While there are many beautiful varieties, not every plant is worth growing. Here are the top finicky perennials you should avoid adding to your garden.
15 Container Plants Perfect For Your Front Porch
Not much adds more curb appeal to the front of your home than plenty of thriving plants living on your porch. Here are some ideas for container plants.
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
'It's an environmental disaster!' Worst House on the Street viewers slam couple's 'plastic garden' and accuse them of ruining the space with 'fake grass' and 'awful' faux plants
Viewers of Worst House on the Street slammed a couple who transformed the garden of their terrace home with fake grass and plastic plants - with many branding it 'an environmental catastrophe.'. Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, from York, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last night as they revealed...
natureworldnews.com
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops
In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms
Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
The Best Indoor Plants To Bring a Little Life To Your Living Room
For centuries, people have been decorating their interiors by bringing nature inside. There’s a good reason why houseplants have never gone out of style. Not only does adding the best indoor plants to your home provide an extra layer to your interior design, but it has also been proven to purify the air in a room and help boost the moods of a home’s occupants. It’s pretty undeniable that the best indoor plants make the home a more beautiful and healthier place to be. And yet, so many people don’t decorate with greenery because they don’t know how to take care...
10 house plant mistakes you can avoid, according to a soil researcher
For a happy green home, you'll want to avoid these house plant mistakes to ensure that your indoor garden stays lush and healthy. While there are some house plants that are relatively carefree, we know all too well that it's easy to slip up, leading to problems like yellowing, frazzled leaves, or even more dramatically, plant death.
Narcity
This Cute Apple Orchard In Ontario Has 33 Acres Of Trees & Giant Spiced Churros
Apple season is fast approaching and you can start dreaming about cider, crumbles, pies and other autumn desserts. There are a ton of Ontario apple orchards where you can pick fresh fruit but this one near Ottawa has cozy fire pits and sweet churros. Log Cabin Orchard opens on August...
I’m a lawn expert… my tips will make your grass thrive and it’s all about watering at the right time of the day
A LAWN whizz has revealed how to make your grass thrive and look lush whilst avoiding wasting water. With the UK and most of Europe under a dry spell, gardens may be looking a bit rough, full of yellow and brown patches. But although it might be tempting to grab...
How to sharpen garden shears: whet blunt hedging or lawn edging equipment safely
If your cutters have dulled over time, learn how to sharpen garden shears like a pro with our handy step-by-step guide
A Fall Gardening Guide, for Those Looking to Plant, Harvest, and More
Most people tend to think of springtime and early summer as the perfect time to tend to your garden. But in actuality, there is truly nothing more pleasant than fall gardening. What could be better than spending a little time outside when the air is cool, and as the leaves...
How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants
If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
Grow healthy plants with no need for feed
There is much received wisdom in horticulture that essentially takes a standard idea from agriculture and scales it down to the level of a domestic garden plot. While this might initially seem sensible, it turns out that pretty much every aspect of a garden is totally different to a farmer’s field, so, in reality, this approach rarely works. Perhaps the most important of these mistaken approaches lies in how we fertilise our plots. Changing how you do this will almost certainly save you time, money and even help the environment, too.
No watering required: a drought-resistant garden for a changing climate
When garden designer Jane Gates moved out of London to the Sussex countryside in 2015, she fell in love with a traditional black barn conversion, and set about creating her perfect garden around it, inspired by celebrated plantswoman Beth Chatto’s gravel garden in Colchester, Essex. What she didn’t know was just how quickly her dry, drought-resistant garden would become relevant to today’s changing climate.
People Are Sharing The "Burnout Meals" That Revive Them Both Emotionally And Physically, And They Sound Like Comfort On A Plate
"When I've hit a wall, eating this simple meal helps me feel better about my choices, which in turn helps me feel better emotionally."
Here’s What It Means If You See White Fungus Balls in Soil
When it comes to gardening, there’s a lot to learn. Even people with a green thumb may need to know how to revive a dead plant or wonder what on earth that powdery mildew on plants is. And have you ever noticed white fungus balls suddenly appearing in your yard, garden beds or even indoor-plant containers? Where did they come from, and what should you do about them?
5 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Planting A Tree
Trees can be a great addition to any yard, but you may be making a few mistakes when planting them. Here are some mistakes to avoid when planting a tree.
