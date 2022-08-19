Wondering what Nashville is spending money on in your neighborhood? There’s a new neighborhood tracker to show you.

Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
Biggest in city history, planners propose redevelopment of Nashville's East Bank
Ideally, city planners envision a pier and boat dock. In addition, they want to build parks and greenways along the river. The city is calling the proposal Imagine East Bank.
Metro launches next phase of East Bank vision
Metro Nashville has released its Imagine East Bank Draft Vision after 18 months of community input. They're launching the next phase asking for even more feedback.
williamsonhomepage.com
New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors
The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
Nashville Parent
‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages after 2 catalytic converter thefts within a month
It's a crime that can cost you thousands of dollars, and it's getting worse in Tennessee.
Nolensville Road reopens after crash
A portion of Nolensville Road is closed in both directions following a crash that occurred late Sunday night.
WSMV
Gallatin trash pickup delayed after fire
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you live in Gallatin, your trash pickup could be delayed this week, according to a city Facebook post. The delay comes after a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority, the post said. City staff says to put your trash as usual, and it’ll be picked...
fox17.com
TSU president stays at hotel being used for off-campus housing 'to ease safety concerns'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover stayed overnight at a Nashville hotel being used to house TSU students to quell concerns about the hotel's safety. Safety concerns at the hotel have been made public with students saying they were finding needles in their rooms and...
Nashville Diaper Connection offers free diapers for a year to parents in school
If you're a parent, then chances are, you were shocked by some of the costs of raising a child. It's just that much more intense when you're trying to pay for school at the same time.
Giving thanks to local service members through 'fill the truck' event
Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville
If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like […] The post 6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Metro Police offering gifts cards in exchange for guns
This weekend, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are holding an event to remove more guns from the streets.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
'Marry the house, date the rate:' Real estate market adapts in Nashville
Prices are dropping, and home buyers have more room to haggle, as the local market adjusts to higher interest rates.
South Nashville crash sends two vehicles into pharmacy, third into power pole
Metro Nashville police said speed may have been a factor in a three-car crash on Nolensville Pike late Sunday.
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Popular Holiday Event Returns To Nashville After 2-Year Hiatus
"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience ICE! and help them create even more holiday memories with their family and friends at Gaylord Opryland."
Memphis woman killed in Nashville crash
A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.
