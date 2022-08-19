ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wondering what Nashville is spending money on in your neighborhood? There’s a new neighborhood tracker to show you.

By Ambriehl Crutchfield
wpln.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors

The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Hermitage, TN
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville Parent

‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gallatin trash pickup delayed after fire

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you live in Gallatin, your trash pickup could be delayed this week, according to a city Facebook post. The delay comes after a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority, the post said. City staff says to put your trash as usual, and it’ll be picked...
GALLATIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Capital Budget#Kroger#District 12#Wpln News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Wilson County Source

6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville

If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like […] The post 6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy