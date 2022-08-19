Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hemisphere Media HMTV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $52.00 million.

• VirTra VTSI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Foot Locker FL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BIT Mining BTCM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $412.55 million.

• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Kalera KAL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Deere DE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.65 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion.

• Kuke Music Holding KUKE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Buckle BKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $304.33 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ToughBuilt Industries TBLT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Atrion ATRI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.