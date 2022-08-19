Read full article on original website
Robert Barnes
4d ago
Billions to the EPA, but nearly all of it spent in adding bureaucrats and rules and only token amounts for clean-up of known hazards.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
Recovery Continues in Middle Tennessee One Year after Devastating Flood
The flooding in August 2021 was unlike what most people in Middle Tennessee had ever seen. In 12 hours on Aug. 21, between 10 and 15 inches of rain fell on four counties, as much as one-quarter of the total annual rainfall for the area. Waverly and Humphreys County experienced...
wpln.org
Tennessee’s abortion law does not contain the lifesaving ‘exception’ you may think it does, lawyers say
Tennessee’s all-out abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. When the legislation was originally introduced, lawmakers said it included an exception for the life of the pregnant person. But lawyers say the reality of the law is much more complicated. Back in April of 2019, Republican Rep. Susan Lynn stood...
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee teachers are voicing concerns after the state passed a bill requiring educators to provide a list of all reading materials in school and classroom libraries. The move stems from the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act,” a bill that requires teachers and schools to provide parents and...
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
actionnews5.com
State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
themoorecountynews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Tennessee from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations
NASHVILLE – Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Bradley Home Health Care Center does business as Bradley Drug Company, and both companies operate pharmacies in Nashville.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking questions about what their rights are ahead of a full abortion ban going into effect on Thursday. “Make no mistake. There are no exceptions in this law,” said Defense attorney Blake Ballin.
AccuWeather meteorologists put southern Plains on alert for flooding rain
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas starting on Sunday, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth...
fox17.com
Former executive of drug prevention coalition in Tennessee sentenced for embezzling $200k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An executive was sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County where he worked. Patrick Martin, 51, of Gainesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for embezzling approximately $211,000 from the Community Prevention...
Tennessee voters can change state constitution to prohibit slavery
More than 150 years after it was outlawed, the Tennessee Constitution still allows slavery as criminal punishment. Voters have the power to finally take that provision out.
wpln.org
Vanderbilt receives federal grants to expand Latin American studies at schools across the South
Vanderbilt’s Center for Latin American, Caribbean and Latinx Studies has received national recognition for its work, as well as $1.7 million in federal grants. The funds will expand its unique curriculum and the number of students who can access it. Vanderbilt’s center, known as CLACX, is one of fewer...
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
fox17.com
Tennessee Rep. Casada, former chief of staff arrested in conspiracy probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Rep. Glen Casada and his former chief of staff have been indicted in a bribery and kickback conspiracy. Casada, 63, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were indicted by a federal grand jury Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Lawrence County
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
