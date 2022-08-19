ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robert Barnes
4d ago

Billions to the EPA, but nearly all of it spent in adding bureaucrats and rules and only token amounts for clean-up of known hazards.

Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations

NASHVILLE – Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Bradley Home Health Care Center does business as Bradley Drug Company, and both companies operate pharmacies in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking questions about what their rights are ahead of a full abortion ban going into effect on Thursday. “Make no mistake. There are no exceptions in this law,” said Defense attorney Blake Ballin.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee Rep. Casada, former chief of staff arrested in conspiracy probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Rep. Glen Casada and his former chief of staff have been indicted in a bribery and kickback conspiracy. Casada, 63, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were indicted by a federal grand jury Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC

