ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Vitalant Declares "Blood Emergency"

Billings, MT- Vitalant, a nationwide blood donation center, has declared a blood emergency for their Billings location. The center has been operating at only half of it's needed blood supply since the start of the summer. Tori Robbins, Vitalant's Communication's Manager, believes that this scarcity is unlike anything Billings has...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Victim of road rage shooting dies

BILLINGS, Mont. - One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a possible road rage incident Saturday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there was a shooting 4th Ave. N and N 32nd St. at 7:42 pm. Detectives were on scene investigating and 4th Ave. N...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy