Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Rep. Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in Florida
NEW YORK (AP) — Incumbent Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally known activist who sought to align herself with former President Donald Trump. In other races, redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York were threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and ensured the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to win or lose power in Tuesday’s primary elections.
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. U.S. Rep. Val Demings seized the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, a former police chief and a prodigious political fundraiser, has a chance to become Florida’s first Black female senator. In selecting Crist in the race for governor, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump loyalists vie for GOP Senate nod in Oklahoma runoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two loyalists of former President Donald Trump who both have embraced his false claim that he won the 2020 election face off Tuesday in a contest that likely will decide who will be Oklahoma’s next U.S. senator. U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a plumbing company owner from Westville, and T.W. Shannon, a former speaker of the Oklahoma House and a bank executive from Oklahoma City, were the top two vote-getters in June’s 13-candidate Republican primary, but neither topped the 50% threshold needed to win the nomination outright. Mullin, who topped the field with nearly 44% of the vote, earned Trump’s endorsement shortly after the primary. Mullin and Shannon are seeking to replace retiring 87-year-old U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, a fixture in Republican politics in Oklahoma since the 1960s who has held the U.S. Senate seat since being elected in 1994. Inhofe is leaving before his six-year term is finished, so his replacement will serve for four years. Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Comments / 0