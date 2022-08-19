Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
An ‘authentic’ Italian restaurant and social club to debut at Mill One in Mooresville
An Italian restaurant and social room will debut next month, bringing a little Mediterranean flair to the Lake Norman area where Mooresville’s first mill once stood. Acqua Ragazza is expected to open by the end of September at Mill One, 201 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville, restaurant owner Tara Marie Cottone told The Charlotte Observer.
Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa to be closed for SNL filming
CHARLOTTE — Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to Saturday Night Live filming a scene at the restaurant. The shop also said several roads will be shut down due to filming. An air date for the project has not been released. This comes after...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
charlottemagazine.com
A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home—While Becoming TikTok Stars
Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
secretcharlotte.co
Seoul Food Meat Co.’s Second Location Will Have Five Karaoke Bars And A Playground
Seoul Food Meat Co., one of Charlotte’s best place for Korean food as well as crispy chicken wings, is finally getting a second location, and it’s poised to be bigger than ever. Owner Tim Chun, who said they’re hoping to open shop in October, is creating this new...
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
smithmountainlake.com
SML featured on episode of Deep Water Salvage
Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in a episode of Deep Water Salvage on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale on Aug. 7, a diving crew worked to raise a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sunk while docked near channel marker R22. The show featured a dive team...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
scoopcharlotte.com
What to Wear to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament Next Month
The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!
thecharlotteweekly.com
Tickets on sale now for the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme. Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park
Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
PHOTOS: Old church near uptown being turned into condos
CHARLOTTE — An old church property in the Wesley Heights Historic District was rezoned for residential units more than 15 years ago, but those plans never came to fruition. Now, a condo project is moving forward at the site with a different developer. Locally based Whitestone Capital is underway...
End of an era: Century-old tree that was spot for so many memories in Charlotte being removed
Friday, the county removed an oak tree near the pond that's believed to be 100 years old.
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
North Carolina Woman's $200,000 Win Will Help Her Achieve Her Dreams
"We couldn't believe it when we saw the ticket," the lucky winner said.
North Charlotte neighbors upset about lumber company’s efforts
“This is our first home, and I was hoping to pass it down to them and let this be their first piece of wealth,” said Patricia Oliver, who lives in the Oakbrooke neighborhood.
