WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Recent burglaries in Hampton under investigation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating at least two recent overnight burglaries on Mercury Boulevard. The first happened just before 6 a.m. on August 20 at Big Lots in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, gained entry through an unsecured door and stole various items from the store.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

