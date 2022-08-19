Read full article on original website
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutWestport, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Register Citizen
West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program
WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
newbritainindependent.com
Does New Britain need a chief operating officer and a full time mayor?
NEW BRITAIN – Creating a new chief operating officer to manage the municipality and making town clerk and tax collector jobs appointed instead of elected offices are big and very different questions for a referendum vote in November.Voters, however, won’t have a choice if they favor one change but not another. Both proposed changes are rolled up into one innocuous question that deliberately obscures what could be the most significant revisions to the city charter in a generation.
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Register Citizen
Darien postpones flag policy, which had ‘nothing to do’ with Pride, first selectman says
DARIEN — There were no open seats among the public when the Darien Board of Selectmen gathered to debate proposed changes to town flag ordinances. One after another, attendees walked up to the podium Monday night and decried a draft policy from the town that would bar all non-governmental flags from flying on town property. In the public’s eye, the draft unjustly targeted the local LGBT community.
Bristol Press
Mayor Jeff Caggiano has provided an update on American Rescue Plan Act
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano has provided an update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a new business coming to downtown. Caggiano announced via the Mayor’s Office Facebook that $24.7 million of the $28 million awarded to the city through federal ARPA funds has been allocated for proposals that would be “building Bristol.”
Register Citizen
Traffic, parking concerns raised over 152-apartment plan on River Road in Shelton
SHELTON — A developer’s proposal to build a 152-unit apartment complex on River Road is raising concerns from some residents that it would lead to traffic jams and decrease road safety. Some Planning and Zoning Commission members also are questioning a potential shortage of parking for apartment guests....
Register Citizen
New Haven officials celebrate mobile services for those experiencing homelessness
NEW HAVEN — For those who’ve never experienced homelessness, it might come as a surprise how much of a difference a shower, and maybe a haircut, can make in the way one feels about oneself. But city officials who provide services for people experiencing homelessness do understand that,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
Register Citizen
Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
Register Citizen
New Haven’s Vanessa Avery celebrates her appointment as first Black female Connecticut U.S. attorney
NEW HAVEN — Vanessa Avery, a city native, graduated from Hill Regional Career High School. On Tuesday, three decades later, she came back to celebrate her appointment as 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “I’m overwhelmed,” Avery said, joined by family, friends, sorority sisters, pastors and state...
Register Citizen
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party
Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue sewer main construction work makes it way toward West Putnam Avenue
GREENWICH — Work on the sanitary sewer main is moving its way up Greenwich Avenue, with work underway on the sixth of seven work zones, according to a statement from First Selectman Fred Camillo and the town website. The work zone runs from 86 to 120 Greenwich Ave., or...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools brace for ‘fiscal cliff’: 120 positions rely on COVID funds, but that money is running out
STAMFORD — A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly $8.8 million, are set to expire in the next two years, leaving school officials to grapple with an oncoming “fiscal cliff.”. Those positions — which include 19.5 kindergarten para-educator full-time equivalent spots, or FTEs,...
Register Citizen
New Bridgeport labor relations head out after less than two months
BRIDGEPORT — Less than two months after he joined the municipal workforce, the city’s new labor relations director, Andre Forde, is out. City Council President Aidee Nieves said Ford’s last day was Monday. The circumstances of his departure — including whether he was fired or quit — were unclear.
Register Citizen
Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations
TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
Register Citizen
Town of Portland approves six-month retail pot moratorium
PORTLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission last week approved a six-month moratorium on cannabis retailers, giving officials extra time to craft new regulations for the sale of recreational cannabis. The moratorium, which began Aug. 19, will only apply to adult-use retail establishments, and won’t pertain to other cannabis...
Register Citizen
Brown appeals Bridgeport primary result after losing recount by one vote
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilman Marcus Brown has filed an appeal of his loss in the 127th House District Democratic primary. “Every vote should count but every vote didn’t count,” said Brown’s campaign manager, Tom Gaudett, following the filing of the appeal Monday afternoon in Superior Court.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
