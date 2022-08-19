ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Register Citizen

West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program

WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Does New Britain need a chief operating officer and a full time mayor?

NEW BRITAIN – Creating a new chief operating officer to manage the municipality and making town clerk and tax collector jobs appointed instead of elected offices are big and very different questions for a referendum vote in November.Voters, however, won’t have a choice if they favor one change but not another. Both proposed changes are rolled up into one innocuous question that deliberately obscures what could be the most significant revisions to the city charter in a generation.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site

SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Darien postpones flag policy, which had ‘nothing to do’ with Pride, first selectman says

DARIEN — There were no open seats among the public when the Darien Board of Selectmen gathered to debate proposed changes to town flag ordinances. One after another, attendees walked up to the podium Monday night and decried a draft policy from the town that would bar all non-governmental flags from flying on town property. In the public’s eye, the draft unjustly targeted the local LGBT community.
DARIEN, CT
Bristol Press

Mayor Jeff Caggiano has provided an update on American Rescue Plan Act

BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano has provided an update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a new business coming to downtown. Caggiano announced via the Mayor’s Office Facebook that $24.7 million of the $28 million awarded to the city through federal ARPA funds has been allocated for proposals that would be “building Bristol.”
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party

Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Bridgeport labor relations head out after less than two months

BRIDGEPORT — Less than two months after he joined the municipal workforce, the city’s new labor relations director, Andre Forde, is out. City Council President Aidee Nieves said Ford’s last day was Monday. The circumstances of his departure — including whether he was fired or quit — were unclear.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations

TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Town of Portland approves six-month retail pot moratorium

PORTLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission last week approved a six-month moratorium on cannabis retailers, giving officials extra time to craft new regulations for the sale of recreational cannabis. The moratorium, which began Aug. 19, will only apply to adult-use retail establishments, and won’t pertain to other cannabis...
PORTLAND, CT
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns

Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
MADISON, CT

