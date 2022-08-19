ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners

Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Google Pixel 6a is now just $299 at Best Buy – an absolute steal

The Google Pixel 6a is just $299 (opens in new tab) with an eligible carrier activation this week at Best Buy. That's not only a massive saving of $150, but it's the lowest non-trade-in price we've seen yet on this excellent mid-range Android flagship. Today's deal at Best Buy addresses...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing

There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Xiaomi 12s Ultra review

The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is a showcase piece that highlights just how far Xiaomi has come as a brand and a smartphone maker. Partnerships with Leica and Harmon Kardon, world-first camera tech, and excellent real-world results make the phone a mighty option. While it's no doubt frustrating that it isn't available in the West, it should ensure photography enthusiasts keep Xiaomi firmly in their sights going into 2023.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller

It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?

Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience. This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to find the Android 13 Easter egg and make wild wallpapers with it

Google has been slowly pushing the Android 13 update to its phones, and when our Google Pixel 6a review unit finally made the cut, the first thing we did was start tapping on version numbers. See, for a while now, Google has planted a silly little Easter egg, or sometimes more than one, in new versions of Android. Tap enough times on the number “13” and something should pop up.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung QN90B vs Samsung QN85B: which Neo QLED 4K TV is best for you?

If you're looking at the best Samsung TVs available today, you might be struggling to understand the differences between the Samsung QN90B and the Samsung QN85B. Sometimes it’s easy to understand the differences between ‘television range A’ and ‘television range B’. They might use different technology, they might have differences in specification, they might have different features, there might be a big difference in the asking price.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

I almost didn't screw up the self-repair on my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Do you look at your broken Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and think you couldn't possibly fix it yourself? So did I, until I found out Samsung supported self-repair. Then I dove into the process head and hands first, and I'm happier with my results. When I bought my Samsung Galaxy...
NFL
TechRadar

Indian govt warns Chrome users of bugs - Here's what you should do

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the IT Ministry, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. Stating that the severity rating is 'high', CERT-In said that a remote attacker could...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

PSVR 2 finally has a release window, and VR fans will be pleased

PSVR 2, the next iteration of PlayStation’s VR headset, will release in the first few months of next year. Sony announced that PlayStation VR 2 will release in “early 2023” in a post on Twitter (opens in new tab). Although no specific date was mentioned, that release window likely spans the first three months of next year.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft Outlook is changing, for better and worse

Microsoft has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of its Outlook email client to personal account holders, the company has confirmed. Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app (codenamed Project Monarch) offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.
SOFTWARE

