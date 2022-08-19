Read full article on original website
TechRadar
iPhone 14 fatigue: why the new iPhone isn't 2022’s most exciting handset
If you follow tech – or the news in general – you'll probably know that the iPhone 14 is on its way very soon. Apple's next smartphone is expected to launch in September, and it'll likely be one of the most talked-about phones of the year... but it's certainly not the most exciting.
TechRadar
How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners
Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
TechRadar
The Google Pixel 6a is now just $299 at Best Buy – an absolute steal
The Google Pixel 6a is just $299 (opens in new tab) with an eligible carrier activation this week at Best Buy. That's not only a massive saving of $150, but it's the lowest non-trade-in price we've seen yet on this excellent mid-range Android flagship. Today's deal at Best Buy addresses...
TechRadar
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing
There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
TechRadar
Hands on: Xiaomi 12s Ultra review
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is a showcase piece that highlights just how far Xiaomi has come as a brand and a smartphone maker. Partnerships with Leica and Harmon Kardon, world-first camera tech, and excellent real-world results make the phone a mighty option. While it's no doubt frustrating that it isn't available in the West, it should ensure photography enthusiasts keep Xiaomi firmly in their sights going into 2023.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
TechRadar
Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?
Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience. This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which...
TechRadar
How to find the Android 13 Easter egg and make wild wallpapers with it
Google has been slowly pushing the Android 13 update to its phones, and when our Google Pixel 6a review unit finally made the cut, the first thing we did was start tapping on version numbers. See, for a while now, Google has planted a silly little Easter egg, or sometimes more than one, in new versions of Android. Tap enough times on the number “13” and something should pop up.
Huawei has found a spiteful way to steal the iPhone 14's 'best camera phone' crown
While the iPhone 14 might be the biggest new phone coming out very soon, it might not be the best; we've just heard that the Huawei Mate 50 is set to debut literally the day before Apple's newest. This comes from Huawei itself, which has confirmed the news via Chinese...
New iPad, iPad Pros tipped to appear at an Apple event in October
Right now there's a lot of focus on the new iPhones that Apple is due to unveil in September, but we're also expecting a new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad 2022 and two new iPad Pro 2022 models in the coming months – and we just got some more information on the upcoming slates.
TechRadar
Samsung QN90B vs Samsung QN85B: which Neo QLED 4K TV is best for you?
If you're looking at the best Samsung TVs available today, you might be struggling to understand the differences between the Samsung QN90B and the Samsung QN85B. Sometimes it’s easy to understand the differences between ‘television range A’ and ‘television range B’. They might use different technology, they might have differences in specification, they might have different features, there might be a big difference in the asking price.
Apple leak points to a September event with… an iPhone 14 mini?
The majority of the iPhone 14 rumors thus far have suggested that Apple isn't going to produce an iPhone 14 mini, and will instead release an iPhone 14 Max as the fourth flagship model of 2022 – but a new leak rows against that tide. According to 91mobiles (opens...
TechRadar
6 things you need to do as soon as you buy a new smartphone, according to an expert
Having worked at TechRadar for many years now, I've used more new phones than I can count. And every time I start the review process for a new one, I boot it up fresh, as though I had just bought the thing and was using it like a normal buyer would.
TechRadar
I almost didn't screw up the self-repair on my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Do you look at your broken Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and think you couldn't possibly fix it yourself? So did I, until I found out Samsung supported self-repair. Then I dove into the process head and hands first, and I'm happier with my results. When I bought my Samsung Galaxy...
NFL・
TechRadar
Save £580 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by trading in your old tech - that's a third off
This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold deal could be just the thing to tame the whopping price of the company's latest flagship phone. You can get up to a £580 discount (opens in new tab) at Samsung by trading in your old smartphone. That's over a third off, dropping the price of the new handset from £1,649 to £1,069. But be quick - the deal ends on August 25.
TechRadar
Indian govt warns Chrome users of bugs - Here's what you should do
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the IT Ministry, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. Stating that the severity rating is 'high', CERT-In said that a remote attacker could...
Hisense’s mini-LED TV with ATSC 3.0 now available for under $1,000
Mini-LED backlight technology has been increasing in popularity over the past few years, and is now a feature commonly found in the best 4K TVs. Budget brand TCL was the first to offer sets with mini-LED, and it was soon followed by Samsung, LG, and now Hisense. The key picture...
One of our favorite Apple photo editors has announced a controversial change
Popular photo editing app Pixelmator Photo is shifting towards a subscription model, hiking the price of a perpetual license in the process. The iOS photo editor will now embrace monthly and annual subscriptions for $4.99 and $23.99, respectively. Meanwhile, a lifetime license will now cost $54.99, a massive jump for what was once a $7.99 app.
PSVR 2 finally has a release window, and VR fans will be pleased
PSVR 2, the next iteration of PlayStation’s VR headset, will release in the first few months of next year. Sony announced that PlayStation VR 2 will release in “early 2023” in a post on Twitter (opens in new tab). Although no specific date was mentioned, that release window likely spans the first three months of next year.
Microsoft Outlook is changing, for better and worse
Microsoft has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of its Outlook email client to personal account holders, the company has confirmed. Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app (codenamed Project Monarch) offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.
