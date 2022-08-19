Read full article on original website
Related
3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
2 High-Protein Foods Experts Say You Should Eat Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin
This post has been updated since its initial publish date, 3/1/22, to feature more expert insight and suggestions. Apart from ample hydration, moisturizing and daily cleansing, a major part of any successful and healthy skincare routine is a well-ba...
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
What Really Happens to Your Body When You Walk Every Day
Should you walk every day? Experts explain the health benefits, like heart health and better sleep, and possible risks, like overuse injuries and burnout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
3 Supplements Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Be Taking Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 26, 2022 to include more expert insight. Thinning hair is one common beauty issue that can cause a serious blow to your confidence. Luckily, there are lots of prevention methods th...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?
Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
The One Oil Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Whether you’re sautéing vegetables or making a pasta dish, using one type of cooking oil can sometimes make or break an otherwise healthy meal, experts say. By inadvertently adding in more calories or other fattening elements, you could even notice the possibility of weight gain or a slowed metabolism over time.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0