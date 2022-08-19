ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

In blow to state, Nessel’s 2019 suit to shut down Line 5 to remain in federal court

By Laina G. Stebbins
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28deHL_0hNBiEJK00

Enbridge, St. Ignace | Susan J. Demas

A federal judge on Thursday denied Attorney General Dana Nessel’s motion to remand her 2019 lawsuit against Enbridge back to state court where it originated, presenting a significant setback in the state’s efforts to shut down the aging Line 5 pipeline that transports oil under the Straits of Mackinac.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, after Neff ruled the same in her own court case against Enbridge last year, had dropped that suit and put her backing behind Nessel’s lawsuit as a last-ditch effort to decommission the nearly 70-year-old pipeline.

The case being heard in federal court gives a clear advantage to the Canadian oil company, whereas a judgement remanding the case back to state court would have lent favor to the state’s arguments.

Dana Nessel | Ken Coleman

“Attorney General Nessel remains steadfast in her commitment to protect Michigan’s natural resources from the potentially devastating impact of environmental disaster,” Nessel spokesperson Amber McCann said Thursday evening.

“The Department strongly disagrees with the judge’s mistaken characterization of both the law and the Attorney General’s approach to this and related cases. We are reviewing the decision and considering next steps to pursue in the litigation.”

Nessel has previously told the Advance : “If I get a second term or if we make it to the [Michigan] Supreme Court before I’m out of office, I absolutely believe that we’ll be successful [with Nessel v Enbridge ].”

Nessel v Enbridge et al was filed on June 27, 2019, in Ingham County’s 30th Judicial Circuit. It seeks the decommissioning of Line 5 based on public trust protections and other state laws. It had been on pause while Whitmer’s lawsuit played out, but was scheduled to restart in earnest once the Democratic governor dropped the suit.

However, hoping to have their success repeated, Enbridge asked the same judge to also remove Nessel’s lawsuit to federal court.

Generally speaking, defendants have 30 days from the start of the case to move it to federal court. In this case, it appears that Neff prioritized jurisdictional continuity among the Line 5 cases.

“Plaintiff seeks to perpetuate duplicative litigation and inconsistent results,” Neff wrote in her Thursday ruling.

“The extraordinary circumstances of this case, Plaintiff’s conduct, equity, and the Court’s regard for comprehensive and efficient administration of justice demand that this case remain in federal court. … The Court views such policy considerations as judicial economy, fairness, convenience, equitable administration, and consistent results as counseling for keeping this case in federal court.”

Now that the jurisdictional question has been answered, the Canadian pipeline company will now likely have the upper hand in the case. It intends to lean heavily on federal statutes and international commerce arguments to win.

In her ruling, Neff cited the importance of  hearing those arguments.

“Plaintiff, unhappy with the result in Michigan v. Enbridge, is pursuing in this motion duplicative or piecemeal litigation and conflicting results; where consolidation in this Court can occur, and the Court has said, important federal issues are at stake, counseling for a federal forum,” the filing reads.

Neff also writes that Nessel is attempting to “gain an unfair advantage through the improper use of judicial machinery.”

Experts have characterized Nessel’s lawsuit as the administration’s last real shot at permanently shutting down Line 5 as it currently exists.

Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said in a statement that Neff’s decision is consistent with the court’s November 2021 ruling in Michigan v. Enbridge .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgOGN_0hNBiEJK00

Mackinac Bridge | Susan J. Demas

“This properly keeps the Michigan Attorney General’s lawsuit in federal court and underscores that the State’s attempts shut down this critical energy infrastructure raises important federal questions of interstate commerce, exclusive federal jurisdiction over pipeline safety and the serious ramifications for energy security and foreign affairs if the State and the U.S. government were to defy an international treaty with Canada that has been in place since 1977,” Duffy said.

“ … Enbridge looks forward to a prompt resolution of this case in federal court.”

Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for the anti-Line 5 Oil & Water Don’t Mix coalition, said the fight to shut down Line 5 “continues” despite Neff’s ruling.

“Michigan, through its Governor and Attorney General, has a clear duty to protect the Great Lakes as a public resource on behalf of Michigan residents. Our Governor and Attorney General are doing exactly what they must, and they should continue to litigate this issue, knowing every day this pipeline continues to function, our Great Lakes are at risk,” McBrearty said.

“Michigan cannot be bullied into submission by a foreign oil company that insists on risking our water for profit, and so our fight to shut down Line 5 continues. Enbridge’s own experts admit that shutting down this pipeline would have no impact on oil supply, and temporary price impacts would result in less than a cent per gallon increase on gasoline.”

McBrearty added that, with the court now holding up state action, President Joe Biden should revoke the presidential permit for Line 5.

Biden has still not taken a public stance on Line 5, despite most of his former opponents in the Democratic presidential primary coming out against the pipeline years ago.

That includes former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who now leads the U.S. Department of Transportation — the department which houses the federal agency Enbridge argues has the sole authority to shut down Line 5.

“The decision, unfortunately, prevents the state court from hearing the merits of the case,” said National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes Regional Executive Director, Mike Shriberg. “While we disagree with the ruling, it doesn’t change the fact that Line 5 is a ticking time bomb for the Great Lakes and needs to be shut down immediately. We can’t wait until the pipeline fails — and it will fail — to take action.”

Also teed up for a court ruling from Neff is Enbridge v Whitmer et al , a federal lawsuit the company filed in November 2020 in response to Whitmer’s suit. It seeks a court ruling to establish that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), not the state, has sole regulatory authority over Line 5 regulation.

A ruling in Enbridge’s favor in Enbridge v Whitmer would further cripple the state’s effort to shut down the pipeline as the decision would solidify that only PHMSA has that power.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post In blow to state, Nessel’s 2019 suit to shut down Line 5 to remain in federal court appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Nessel seeks special prosecutor for DePerno, 8 others in 2020 election conspiracy investigation

The presumptive Republican nominee for Michigan Attorney General may become the subject of a special prosecutor as part of an ongoing investigation into whether third parties gained unauthorized access to, and then tampered with, election equipment and data after the 2020 election. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has petitioned the […] The post Nessel seeks special prosecutor for DePerno, 8 others in 2020 election conspiracy investigation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Circuit court rules to keep restraining order on abortion ban law

After hearing oral arguments Wednesday in a case where some Republican county prosecutors argue they are exempt from the injunction on the state’s 1931 abortion ban, a Circuit Court judge ruled to keep a restraining order on the law in place.  This comes after a flurry of judicial action this week. The state Court of […] The post Circuit court rules to keep restraining order on abortion ban law appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Circuit Court judge blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

After the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that county prosecutors are exempt from the injunction on the 1931 abortion ban, another judge just hours later ordered a temporary restraining order barring the ban from being enforced.  The request for the restraining order came from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who called the Court of Appeals […] The post Circuit Court judge blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion

A Monday ruling from the state Court of Appeals gives county prosecutors power to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, despite there being an injunction currently blocking the ban from being enforced.  According to the Court of Appeals judges, the injunction put in place by Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher in May only prevents state […] The post Court ruling will allow county prosecutors to criminally charge providers for abortion appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Government
Michigan Advance

Michigan Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in discrimination case

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is unconstitutional, reversing a decision from a lower court. “It’s an incredible day here in Michigan,” Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a post-ruling virtual press conference. “… It means respect. It means equal dignity under the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in discrimination case appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#State Court#Federal Court#Politics Courts#Politics State#Canadian
Michigan Advance

Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers

New polling indicates that majorities of Michigan voters not only support the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings but also are less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes their efforts at investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The Defend Democracy Project poll indicated that 82% of Michiganders are […] The post Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Two men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and attempting to buy a bomb just four months after a jury failed to agree on a verdict

Two men have been found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

GOP AG candidate DePerno admits accessing tabulators after 2020 election

The man expected to be the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, who also is facing potential felony charges of illegally accessing election equipment, openly bragged about gaining access to a voting tabulator after the 2020 election. That’s according to a Detroit News review of podcast interviews Matt DePerno did in spring 2021. DePerno, who […] The post GOP AG candidate DePerno admits accessing tabulators after 2020 election  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Michigan Advance

Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election

After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Michigan Advance.
TEXAS STATE
eenews.net

Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law

Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Michigan Advance

Planned Parenthood: the injunction is still in place, abortions are legal

Following a ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals Monday that allows county prosecutors to criminally charge health care providers for performing abortions, Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) wants to make one thing clear: abortions are still legal in the state. The Court of Appeals three-judge panel ruled that the injunction on the state’s 1931 […] The post Planned Parenthood: the injunction is still in place, abortions are legal appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy