columbuscountynews.com
Vivian Ann (Robinson) Jackson
December 9, 1964 ~ August 18, 2022 (age 57) Vivian Ann “Baby Cakes” Jackson, 57, of 200 Jordan Place, Whiteville, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home. A Memorial Service will be 12 Noon Saturday, August 27, at Peoples Funeral Chapel in Whiteville by Pastor Vinston Rozier of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Theodore Baldwin
Theodore Baldwin passed on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems of Whiteville, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Carol Katerine (Gavlick) Pfeiffer
Carol Katherine Pfeiffer, age 73, of Little River Neck Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC, died Friday, August 19, 2022 in her home. Born July 8, 1949 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Myron Gavlick and Sophie Gulkewicz Gavlick. In addition to her parents, she was...
Johnny J Bryant
Johnny J. Bryant, age 51, of Florence, SC passed on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westside Funeral Home of Tabor City.
Lee Ann (Lee Lee) Williamson
Lee Ann Williamson, age 54 of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Lee Ann was born on November 5, 1967, to late Billy Lee Williamson and Sudie Benton Williamson. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m....
Mental Health Clinic Goes Mobile
After much hard work and dedication, Coastal Horizons has launched their mobile mental health clinic in Columbus County. Plans for the unit began coming together earlier this year. The office on wheels is being funded by federal and state dollars contracted through Trillium Health Resources, but the ultimate goal to...
McKamey Jury Selection Begins
Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
Two State, Three County Chase Ends in Lumberton
Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a chase from South Carolina went through Columbus County into Lumberton. Ahmad Devonte Scott, 24, Ke’vonna Enve Mendoza-Smith, 21, and a 17 year old juvenile are alleged to have fled a traffic stop in Horry County according to the sheriff’s office. Horry Police pursued the vehicle into Columbus at a high rate of speed. Deputies were contacted by Horry County around 12:17 p.m. Monday night.
John P. Graham
John P. Graham, age 93, of Loris, SC, died Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. Born September 20, 1928, he was the son of the late Franklin Brooks Graham and Annie Lewis Graham and widower of Henrietta Collins Graham. He is survived...
