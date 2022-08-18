Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. In the case of client-agency relationships, grievance is not a substitute for good ideas, nor does it lead to particularly creative solutions. Rather, it facilitates an environment rife with negative emotions and blame-wielding. As long as you are the one pointing the finger, the finger can’t be pointed back at you.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO