Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Icon
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
AdWeek
This Bill Would Force Google and Meta to Pay for Journalism
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Bipartisan senators advanced an updated bill today that, if passed, changes how small publishers...
AdWeek
How One Influencer Management Platform Streamlines Connecting Marketers With Creators
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). John Spannos was in the right place at the right time when influencer marketing...
AdWeek
Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media’s Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max’s The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter’s brand safety solution, Audio Data Cloud.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Meta Accounts, Meta Horizon Profiles Begin Rolling Out Globally
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). The Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon profiles the company first mentioned in July as...
AdWeek
G/O Media Launches Guarantee-Backed Advertising Program
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. The multi-category publisher G/O Media, which houses 12 titles including Gizmodo, Quartz, Kotaku and Jezebel, is offering advertisers guarantees that their ads will work––or gives them their money back.
AdWeek
Aligning Values and Growth Goals With Marketing Partners Is Critical in 2023
According to a recent McKinsey article, now is “when companies can make the kind of pivot that strengthens their growth trajectory for the next several years.”. The pandemic forced brands to rethink their marketing strategies to meet a fickle workforce and shifting customer demands. While these adjustments have been disruptive, it’s also given brands pause to reassess their foundational values and marketing alliances.
AdWeek
Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on “It Pays to Be You,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Turn Off Your Story Rewatch Count
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat+ is Snap Inc.’s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive and...
AdWeek
Break Free of the Agency Blame Game—Listen and Take Ownership
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. In the case of client-agency relationships, grievance is not a substitute for good ideas, nor does it lead to particularly creative solutions. Rather, it facilitates an environment rife with negative emotions and blame-wielding. As long as you are the one pointing the finger, the finger can’t be pointed back at you.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Using Ecommerce to Inform Business Strategy
On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Francesca Hahn, vp of digital commerce, ecommerce and DTC at Mondelēz International, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss seamless brand experiences for consumers. Rachel Tipograph. Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing...
AdWeek
The Tech Driving Diageo's $3 Billion Marketing Spend
Diageo has increased its marketing spend by 51% since 2017, according to its annual report published in August. In 2022, the Guinness and Johnnie Walker owner spent $3.1 billion (2.7 billion pounds) promoting its drinks range, up from $2.1 billion (1.8 billion pounds) six years ago.
AdWeek
Essity Appoints Ex-AMV BBDO CEO Sarah Douglas as Global Brand Director
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Essity, maker of Bodyform, Saba and Libresse, has hired former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas as global brand...
NFL・
AdWeek
The Adweek Podcast Network Announces Its Next Wave of Releases: New Pods, New Seasons
On Home / Work, Lucio brings role models of the marketing industry together with their partners for real talk about the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. The podcast showcases a diverse range of families—traditional and nontraditional, two-career households and single parents—allowing a new generation to learn from their experiences.
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Set Your #1 Best Friend
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). In June, Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
Comments / 1