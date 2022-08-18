ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 1

Related
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Icon

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

This Bill Would Force Google and Meta to Pay for Journalism

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Bipartisan senators advanced an updated bill today that, if passed, changes how small publishers...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media’s Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max’s The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter’s brand safety solution, Audio Data Cloud.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Research#Online Advertising#Advertising Industry#International Advertising#Ad Tech#Women S Equality Day#Korean American
AdWeek

Meta Accounts, Meta Horizon Profiles Begin Rolling Out Globally

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). The Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon profiles the company first mentioned in July as...
INTERNET
AdWeek

G/O Media Launches Guarantee-Backed Advertising Program

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. The multi-category publisher G/O Media, which houses 12 titles including Gizmodo, Quartz, Kotaku and Jezebel, is offering advertisers guarantees that their ads will work––or gives them their money back.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Aligning Values and Growth Goals With Marketing Partners Is Critical in 2023

According to a recent McKinsey article, now is “when companies can make the kind of pivot that strengthens their growth trajectory for the next several years.”. The pandemic forced brands to rethink their marketing strategies to meet a fickle workforce and shifting customer demands. While these adjustments have been disruptive, it’s also given brands pause to reassess their foundational values and marketing alliances.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on “It Pays to Be You,”...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Turn Off Your Story Rewatch Count

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat+ is Snap Inc.’s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive and...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Break Free of the Agency Blame Game—Listen and Take Ownership

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. In the case of client-agency relationships, grievance is not a substitute for good ideas, nor does it lead to particularly creative solutions. Rather, it facilitates an environment rife with negative emotions and blame-wielding. As long as you are the one pointing the finger, the finger can’t be pointed back at you.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Brave Commerce Podcast: Using Ecommerce to Inform Business Strategy

On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Francesca Hahn, vp of digital commerce, ecommerce and DTC at Mondelēz International, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss seamless brand experiences for consumers. Rachel Tipograph. Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

The Tech Driving Diageo's $3 Billion Marketing Spend

Diageo has increased its marketing spend by 51% since 2017, according to its annual report published in August. In 2022, the Guinness and Johnnie Walker owner spent $3.1 billion (2.7 billion pounds) promoting its drinks range, up from $2.1 billion (1.8 billion pounds) six years ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AdWeek

Essity Appoints Ex-AMV BBDO CEO Sarah Douglas as Global Brand Director

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Essity, maker of Bodyform, Saba and Libresse, has hired former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas as global brand...
NFL
AdWeek

The Adweek Podcast Network Announces Its Next Wave of Releases: New Pods, New Seasons

On Home / Work, Lucio brings role models of the marketing industry together with their partners for real talk about the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. The podcast showcases a diverse range of families—traditional and nontraditional, two-career households and single parents—allowing a new generation to learn from their experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Set Your #1 Best Friend

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). In June, Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy