Alyce Knowlton-Jablonski
4d ago
Aaaaah....NOPE....thinking you wanted to appear more moderate for the general election in November...won't work...Wisconsinites have long memories.
wuwm.com
Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters
One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
WI governor election: Evers calls for tax cut as rival Michels tours Kenosha
Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $600 million annual tax cut on Tuesday — an election year proposal that's all but certain to be summarily rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
seehafernews.com
State Senator Says Dispelling Misinformation About Elections Has Been Challenging
Republican state Senator Kathy Bernier says trying to dispel misinformation about Wisconsin elections has been challenging. She says she has explained the electoral system “numerous times” to people who just look at her and say they don’t believe her. Bernier says we’re in a hyper-partisan environment where...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers pitches tax cut, Michels tours Kenosha
MILWAUKEE - Kenosha burned two years ago Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2020. The riots erupted after a police officer shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake. Republicans are using it to hammer Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The governor defended his response and presented a new plan to cut taxes ahead of November's election.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: Wisconsin's key midterm races heat up, convention cooperation & end of election probe
There’s lots to talk about on this week’s Capitol Notes conversation. JR Ross of WisPolitics.com explains how the most recent Marquette poll has affected the campaigns for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor and what could have big impacts going forward, like how inflation plays out through November. Ross...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISN
Gov. Evers announces $600 million tax cut proposal for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is currently sitting on a near $3.8 billion revenue surplus for the end of this fiscal year. It's projected to hit $5 billion by the end of the next fiscal year. Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan at Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee Tuesday...
wtaq.com
Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party’s September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
Barry pursues recount in Wisconsin 2nd District GOP primary
A candidate who narrowly lost a Wisconsin Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.
Wisconsin school district bans 'political' BLM and pride flags in classrooms
A Wisconsin school board voted last week to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags in their classrooms, saying such displays are political messaging.
fox47.com
Wisconsin gov. candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity after primary
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what the party called a unity rally. The party says they hope the unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Gov. Tony Evers in the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost
More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
101 WIXX
Ukrainian American-Owned Door County Candle Business to Mark Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Door County business is celebrating Ukrainian Independence day. Door County Candle Company is owned by Christiania Trapani, a Ukrainian-American who, along with her family, was distraught when Ukraine was invaded by Russia earlier this year. “In that moment I was like ‘lets make...
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
captimes.com
Opinion | 110,000 Wisconsin Republican primary voters rejected Ron Johnson
Since U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson broke his promise not to seek a third term, the Republican incumbent has focused his campaigning on the fall election campaign in which he will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. National and in-state media paid no attention to the Republican primary, in which the...
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month
counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
