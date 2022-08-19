ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Alyce Knowlton-Jablonski
4d ago

Aaaaah....NOPE....thinking you wanted to appear more moderate for the general election in November...won't work...Wisconsinites have long memories.

wuwm.com

Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters

One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers pitches tax cut, Michels tours Kenosha

MILWAUKEE - Kenosha burned two years ago Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2020. The riots erupted after a police officer shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake. Republicans are using it to hammer Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The governor defended his response and presented a new plan to cut taxes ahead of November's election.
KENOSHA, WI
wtaq.com

Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party’s September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost

More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
1520 The Ticket

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WISCONSIN STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month

counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISCONSIN STATE

