Ottawa County, MI

Fox17

Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log August 22-23, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
whtc.com

Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One

WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
927thevan.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
My Magic GR

DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder

Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
KENT COUNTY, MI

