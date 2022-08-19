Read full article on original website
52-Year-Old Ada Township Man Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Bailey Drive (Vergennes Township, MI)
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash north of Lowell that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Bailey Drive NE near Cumberland Avenue NE in [..]
Driver killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Ada Township man died after police said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on Monday, Aug. 22, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.
Fox17
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
9 fire departments work to stop structure fire in Comstock Park
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
Deputies: Child drowned in private pond near Vicksburg
A child drowned in a pond near Vicksburg on Sunday, deputies say.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log August 22-23, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Michigan driver killed in crash, reportedly going 100 mph before hitting pole
WARREN, MI -- Details are limited and an investigation is ongoing, but police say a driver was killed Monday morning when they crashing into a pole after traveling at speeds of 100 miles per hour. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the crash took place on Groesbeck Highway near the Eight Mile Road intersection around 5 a.m.
Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
I-96 eastbound reopens near Marne after 2 crashes
Ottawa County Dispatch says part of I-96 shut down near Marne Saturday afternoon after two separate crashes.
Work on M-37 will result in traffic detours this week
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Total closures of M-37 between Newaygo and White Cloud will result in daytime traffic detours this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, M-37 will be closed for road work between Evergreen Drive in Newaygo and 40th Street, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
whtc.com
Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One
WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
927thevan.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
whtc.com
Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder
Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
