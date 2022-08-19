Read full article on original website
Vero Beach’s Beachside Bonfire Fest is back!
Hotel and restaurants joined together to plan a return for the wildly popular Beachside Bonfire Fest to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Vero’s only beachside bonfire fest will benefit funding for the World War II Tribute being spearheaded by the Military Officers Association of America, a part of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. A comment from Tony Young, “The Tribute will honor the Greatest Generation veterans. Forty-two local WWII veterans made the supreme sacrifice. The Tribute’s goal is to recognize and honor these heroes and inspire future leaders. Helping other learn of the veterans’ service is important. We are grateful of the Fest’s help.” To donate to CCIRC- WWII Tribute contact Tony Young, US Army Veteran, at awyoung76@att.net.
Indian River State College Outfits Radiography Suite With Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 23, 2022: IRSC has invested in a suite of advanced diagnostic imaging systems from FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. The purchase of leading-edge medical equipment will enhance learning and maximize employment opportunities for students in IRSC's Radiography Technology, Medical Assisting, Surgical Technology, and Pharmacy Technician apprenticeship programs.
FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Through Aug. 26
Treasure Coast - Monday August 22, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan: Precinct Boundaries, and Locations Have Changed
Indian River County - Monday August 22, 2022: Tuesday is election day in Florida,. Early voting ended Saturday, and its too late now to mail in a ballot, so tomorrow is the last chance for registered voters in Indian River County to cast their ballots. The most important thing that...
Contender Boats Begins Production at New St. Lucie Plant
Fort Pierce - Monday August 22, 2022: – Contender Boats has taken over the old Packers of Indian River facility off Midway Road in Fort Pierce and production of has now begun. Contender began building semi-custom boats this month at the 100,000-square-foot facility that was formerly a hub for...
Missing Indian River County woman safely located, deputies say
UPDATE: Shirley O'Haire was safely located and reunited with her family, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
In Memory: Aug. 22
On Monday, July 25th, 2022, Kenneth Edward Bryant passed away peacefully in his Vero Beach, Florida, home at the age of 73. He was born on December 20th, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Kenneth Milton Bryant and Mary Helen Brosius Bryant. He grew up in Lakeland, Florida, where he graduated from Lakeland High School in 1966, and went on to attend Junior College in St. Petersburg, Florida. He then joined the US Air Force, serving during the Viet Nam War, and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant in 1975.
On the Drawing Board: Michael Rybovich and Sons 70
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Now in the design phase from Michael Rybovich & Sons in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is Hull No. 9, a stunning 70-foot sport-fisherman designed and crafted to chase blue marlin every day of the year in comfort and style for a family operation. The extended cockpit will have ample room for anglers and crew to operate, whether fishing light tackle on stand-up or heavy gear from the chair.
St. Lucie Mets Pack Boxes to Help Strike Out Hunger
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 23, 2022: The annual Strike Out Hunger Day with the St. Lucie Mets takes place on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Clover Park in support of Treasure Coast Food Bank. The St. Lucie Mets players and staff will show their commitment to striking out hunger...
IRSC “Living History" Series Returns - Fall 2022 Schedule
Martin County - Sunday August 21, 2022: After a two-and-a-half year hiatus, the IRSC "Living History" series is back on track. "Living History - Ordinary People, Extraordinary Stories", was developed by retired IRSC Professor Robert Farley who has now passed the baton on to a former student, and now a professor, David Yankwitt.
Fort Pierce Police Department Announces the Kick Off Event for Courageous Kids 2022
Fort Pierce - Sunday August 21, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department announces the 2022 kick-off event for Courageous Kids. The Department’s Courageous Kids program is designed to help children feel comfortable talking and interacting with police officers, who will spend time with them, mentor them, and personally get to know them.
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
An early morning pursuit Monday led to the arrest of four people in Indian River County, who authorities said may be involved in dozens of car burglaries up and down the Treasure Coast.
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host
Treasure Coast - Sunday August 21, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021.
Body of man reported missing in Port St. Lucie located in canal
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said William Beaver, 83, suffered from Alzheimer's. He was last seen at his home located at Mediterranean Boulevard just before 6 a.m.
Fort Pierce Police to Launch High Visibility Enforcement to Protect Pedestrians and Bicyclists
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department will conduct High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) from this Friday, August 26, through May 12 next year to protect the safety of most vulnerable road users, pedestrians and bicyclists. Saint Lucie County ranks in the top 25 counties in...
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
PSL Open House to Explain Transition from Manual to Automated Garbage Collection - Monday, Aug. 29
Port St. Lucie - August 23, 2022: The Port St. Lucie Solid Waste Division is hosting an Open House to answer questions about the City's new solid waste hauler, FCC Environmental Services Florida (FCC). It will take place Monday, Aug. 29 from 6-8 pm at the Port St. Lucie Community...
Head-on crash injures three in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis - Know Where Your Assigned Precinct is Located
Martin County - Monday August 22, 2022: Early voting ended Saturday and all mail in ballots have to be in by 7 pm Tuesday night, so if you haven’t mailed it yet, it’s too late now, but it’s not too late to vote in person. The polls open at 7 am Tuesday, the last chance for registered voters to cast their ballots for local and statewide candidates in the 2022 Florida Primary.
U.S. Army veteran presented with new home in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran now has a special place he can call home. Saturday, national nonprofit organization Homes for Our Troops gave Army SSgt. Michael Montange and his wife Cami Sue the keys to their new custom home in Jupiter. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
