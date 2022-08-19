ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

veronews.com

Vero Beach’s Beachside Bonfire Fest is back!

Hotel and restaurants joined together to plan a return for the wildly popular Beachside Bonfire Fest to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Vero’s only beachside bonfire fest will benefit funding for the World War II Tribute being spearheaded by the Military Officers Association of America, a part of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. A comment from Tony Young, “The Tribute will honor the Greatest Generation veterans. Forty-two local WWII veterans made the supreme sacrifice. The Tribute’s goal is to recognize and honor these heroes and inspire future leaders. Helping other learn of the veterans’ service is important. We are grateful of the Fest’s help.” To donate to CCIRC- WWII Tribute contact Tony Young, US Army Veteran, at awyoung76@att.net.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Indian River State College Outfits Radiography Suite With Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 23, 2022: IRSC has invested in a suite of advanced diagnostic imaging systems from FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. The purchase of leading-edge medical equipment will enhance learning and maximize employment opportunities for students in IRSC's Radiography Technology, Medical Assisting, Surgical Technology, and Pharmacy Technician apprenticeship programs.
wqcs.org

FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Through Aug. 26

Treasure Coast - Monday August 22, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Contender Boats Begins Production at New St. Lucie Plant

Fort Pierce - Monday August 22, 2022: – Contender Boats has taken over the old Packers of Indian River facility off Midway Road in Fort Pierce and production of has now begun. Contender began building semi-custom boats this month at the 100,000-square-foot facility that was formerly a hub for...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 22

On Monday, July 25th, 2022, Kenneth Edward Bryant passed away peacefully in his Vero Beach, Florida, home at the age of 73. He was born on December 20th, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Kenneth Milton Bryant and Mary Helen Brosius Bryant. He grew up in Lakeland, Florida, where he graduated from Lakeland High School in 1966, and went on to attend Junior College in St. Petersburg, Florida. He then joined the US Air Force, serving during the Viet Nam War, and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant in 1975.
VERO BEACH, FL
marlinmag.com

On the Drawing Board: Michael Rybovich and Sons 70

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Now in the design phase from Michael Rybovich & Sons in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is Hull No. 9, a stunning 70-foot sport-fisherman designed and crafted to chase blue marlin every day of the year in comfort and style for a family operation. The extended cockpit will have ample room for anglers and crew to operate, whether fishing light tackle on stand-up or heavy gear from the chair.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wqcs.org

St. Lucie Mets Pack Boxes to Help Strike Out Hunger

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 23, 2022: The annual Strike Out Hunger Day with the St. Lucie Mets takes place on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Clover Park in support of Treasure Coast Food Bank. The St. Lucie Mets players and staff will show their commitment to striking out hunger...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC “Living History" Series Returns - Fall 2022 Schedule

Martin County - Sunday August 21, 2022: After a two-and-a-half year hiatus, the IRSC "Living History" series is back on track. "Living History - Ordinary People, Extraordinary Stories", was developed by retired IRSC Professor Robert Farley who has now passed the baton on to a former student, and now a professor, David Yankwitt.
PALM CITY, FL
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
cw34.com

Head-on crash injures three in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis - Know Where Your Assigned Precinct is Located

Martin County - Monday August 22, 2022: Early voting ended Saturday and all mail in ballots have to be in by 7 pm Tuesday night, so if you haven’t mailed it yet, it’s too late now, but it’s not too late to vote in person. The polls open at 7 am Tuesday, the last chance for registered voters to cast their ballots for local and statewide candidates in the 2022 Florida Primary.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

U.S. Army veteran presented with new home in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran now has a special place he can call home. Saturday, national nonprofit organization Homes for Our Troops gave Army SSgt. Michael Montange and his wife Cami Sue the keys to their new custom home in Jupiter.

