Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Related
927thevan.com
Labor Day Bridge Walk
SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 23, 2022) – You do not have to travel all the way to Mackinac this year to join the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk because the Blue Star Bridge Walk will be held in Saugatuck/Douglas to help support Community Recreation’s Scholarship Program. Saugatuck Public Schools Community Recreation is organizing the 24th Annual Blue Star Bridge Walk on Labor Day, September 5, at 9:00 a.m. (9:30 a.m. start). The walk is part of the Labor Day Community walks that are held throughout the State of Michigan in conjunction with the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk. Similar to the way the Mighty Mac links Michigan’s two peninsulas, the Blue Star Bridge Walk links the communities of Saugatuck and Douglas.
927thevan.com
Hudsonville Fair Week Begins on Monday
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 22, 2022) – A tradition for nearly nine decades continues this week. The Hudsonville Community Fair begins its six-day slate on Monday with dog and sheep shows, and among the featured events is a rodeo tonight, tractor pulls tomorrow and Wednesday, an off-road demolition derby on Thursday, motorcross on Friday and monster trucks on Saturday.
927thevan.com
Hope Volleyball Finishes Runner-up in MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll
The Hope College volleyball team is projected to contend for an MIAA regular-season championship this fall. The Flying Dutch finished runner-up in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll with 13 points and three first-place votes. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams. Calvin University is the preseason favorite...
927thevan.com
Edward Fort
Edward Albert Fort was born on January 31st, 1959 in Plant City Florida, and Died on July 24th, 2022 in Loyola Hospital, Illinois. Preceded in death by Father Raymond Fort, Mother Robie Fort, 1st Wife Sokvary Fort, and Daughter Jemima Fort. Survived by his 2nd wife Rose Lin Fort, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Maureen J. Campbell
Maureen J. Campbell passed away peacefully on August 20 at Holland Hospital. Maureen was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Atwood and Genevieve Merrill. Her family moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, and eventually settled in Columbus Ohio where her family owned and operated the Eskimo Queen. Maureen was a proud graduate of THE Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. While raising six children, she became concerned about safe car restraints for children. She received several governor’s awards from the State of Ohio for her campaign to develop safer infant & child restraints, which eventually became a nationwide mandate. After moving to Holland, she worked as a public health nurse for Allegan County and was assistant director of nursing for the State of Michigan Dunes Correctional facility. Maureen volunteered in many health care settings, including with the American Red Cross, where she helped as a nurse in the first aid tents for the Tulip Time Festival, earning a Red Cross pin for 50 years of service.
927thevan.com
Arthur Mulder
Arthur Francis Mulder, age 92, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 17, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1930, in Holland, MI. He attended Russcher School through the 8th grade in Holland, MI. In his later teen years, he felt the calling in his life to follow Christ. He graduated from Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music in 1954. After graduation, he went to New Tribes Mission in Wisconsin.While in Wisconsin, he met the love of his life, Esther Bernice Graybiel, and the two were married on October 29, 1955. Together Art and Esther served as missionaries in Panama for four years. They returned to the United States and settled in Holland in 1963 with their four children.
927thevan.com
Hope Football Claims Top Spot in MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll
The Hope College football team is projected to contend for a third consecutive MIAA title this fall. The Flying Dutchmen topped the 2022 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll with 10 points and three first-place votes. Hope finished one point ahead of second-place Albion College and two points of third-place Trine University...
927thevan.com
Story of Vets Scam in Arizona an Alert as Local VFW Holds Fundraiser
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 23, 2022) – Word of an arrest in a veterans fundraising scam has raised the flag of awareness for organizations who help those who served this country. Police in Scottsdale, Arizona announced on Sunday the arrest of 57-year-old Robert Alexander for allegedly collecting money from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
927thevan.com
School Bus Drivers Still Needed
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 23, 2022) – A new school year dawns this week, and while things are pretty much back to normal in classrooms after COVID-related disruptions and adjustments in Academic 2020 through 2022, one problem continues to confound educators locally, across the state and around the country.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log August 22-23, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
Holland Redevelopment Ready Community Certification
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 22, 2022) – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has formally presented the city of Holland with Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification for its efforts in establishing a solid foundation to attract private investment and further build on municipality assets. RRC certification status is a compelling indicator that a community has removed development barriers and streamlined processes to be more competitive and attractive to investors.
927thevan.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 block of 55th Street in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
927thevan.com
One year anniversary of deadly shooting at South Haven pier
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Saturday, August 20, marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. It happened last year when 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. 73-year-old Chuck Skuza died in the shooting while...
927thevan.com
Mail Theft Ring Involving Thousands of Dollars Investigated
OLIVE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 22, 2022) – Even in these days of electronic mail, paying invoices online and electronic transfers, the seemingly old-fashioned crime of mail theft has reared its head again in eastern Ottawa County. According to Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, detectives have looked into several...
Comments / 0