Maureen J. Campbell passed away peacefully on August 20 at Holland Hospital. Maureen was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Atwood and Genevieve Merrill. Her family moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, and eventually settled in Columbus Ohio where her family owned and operated the Eskimo Queen. Maureen was a proud graduate of THE Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. While raising six children, she became concerned about safe car restraints for children. She received several governor’s awards from the State of Ohio for her campaign to develop safer infant & child restraints, which eventually became a nationwide mandate. After moving to Holland, she worked as a public health nurse for Allegan County and was assistant director of nursing for the State of Michigan Dunes Correctional facility. Maureen volunteered in many health care settings, including with the American Red Cross, where she helped as a nurse in the first aid tents for the Tulip Time Festival, earning a Red Cross pin for 50 years of service.

