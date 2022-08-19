Read full article on original website
Creative Bloq Awards 2022: our shortlist is revealed
We've spent weeks whittling down our favourite gadgets and devices for artists and creative, on sale in the last 12 months. We're now excited to announce the shortlist for the inaugural Creative Bloq Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 celebrates the best new tech for...
You can now sell your DALL-E 2 art, but it feels murky
Last month, one million subscribers on the DALL-E 2 waitlist were invited to start using this astonishing AI art generator and to begin selling the paintings their words create. Only now, as those including LinkedIn founder and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman release their art for sale, are even more questions being raised about this new form of digital art.
Best student MacBook guide 2022
The best student MacBook is affordable, portable and packed with power. We've selected the top Apple laptops available. Looking for the best student MacBook? Whether you're buying for yourself or a family member, you've come to the right place. In this guide I've selected the best Apple laptops for students, ones that mix power and flexibility with price and value.
Was this Spotify redesign totally necessary?
Whether you're team Apple Music or Spotify, we can all agree that the Spotify app is pretty damn nice to look at. However, the music streaming platform has just announced that it is giving its home screen a makeover – but did it need to fix something that wasn't broken?
Yes, this giant Lego minifigure maze is real
In what is possibly the most absurd use of the word ‘mini’ we’ve ever heard, the world’s largest image of a Lego minifigure has been unveiled in the form of a maze. It's made entirely out of maize plants and it’s roughly the size of eight football pitches.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?
To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
The hottest typography design trends of 2012
Creative Bloq is now ten years old! To celebrate a decade of design, we're looking back at some past predictions. Read on to find out what we thought was going to be hot over a decade ago. What did we get right? And what did we get very wrong?. Type...
Xiaomi just revealed the laziest gadget concept ever
Picture the scene: you sit down after a long day at work, pick up your phone and then decide that even scrolling is too much effort. We've all been there, right? Well, Xiaomi might have a cure for that scroll fatigue with this futuristic new smart device. Xiaomi has created...
Mind blown by AI art? Wait to you see AI-generated video
AI art has been bursting into the mainstream thanks to the likes of DALL-E 2 and MidJourney. The tools allow anyone to create almost any image they can dream of from just a short text prompt. The results can be very, very strange, but artists, designers and brands are learning...
Creative Bloq at 10 Award: vote now
The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 is our first ever awards, but it isn't all about the best products for designers. As part of this year's awards, and to celebrate 10 years of Creative Bloq, we've also come up with the Creative Bloq at 10 Award shortlist, to celebrate the best design of the decade.
You decide the best ad of the decade, vote now
The best ad of the decade is up for grabs at the Creative Bloq at 10 Award, as part of the wider Creative Bloq Awards 2022. There have been many great ads over the last ten years, and our open nominations process whittled it down to the five on our shortlist. Now you can vote for your winner.
Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade
We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated. Scroll down to...
Download files for 3D World 290
To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 290, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
5 huge ways that Apple changed design forever
Doesn’t time fly? This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of Creative Bloq, and to mark the occasion, we're looking back at some of the key moments in design that we've seen in the time the site has been running. Today, it’s Apple’s turn as we cast an eye over the ways in which the Cupertino giant has changed the world of design forever.
What's going on with the macOs Ventura UI design?
Apple is renowned for its outstanding design prowess, from product design to branding. But even Apple can struggle to get things right sometimes, as some of the developers using the beta version of macOs Ventura are now pointing out. Several developers have listed litanies of schoolboy UI errors and bugs,...
Turn doodles into tunes with this musical Google art experiment
Looking for an entertaining diversion to get you through the rest of Friday and into the weekend? Today I've been getting plenty of mileage out of a Google experiment that combines two of my favourite things: drawing and music. Paint With Music is a fun interactive toy that's really easy...
Is this really the greatest Apple Mac wallpaper of all time?
While best known for its elegant hardware design, Apple also has a reputation for stunning wallpapers. New backgrounds are arguably one of the most exciting aspects of any iOS or macOS announcement (or is that just me?), and Apple fans sure do love to reminisce about their favourite wallpapers from times gone by.
Clip Studio Paint moves to subscription model
Celsys has announced plans to abandon Clip Studio Paint's one-time payment structure in favour of a subscription model, and the creative community is not happy. While there are many reasons to choose – or avoid – creative software, how creatives are asked to pay is a big deal, with many even steering clear of heavyweight Adobe because of its subscription-based payment constraints.
XP-Pen Artist 16 (2nd gen) review
The XP-Pen Artist 16 (2nd gen) is the generational follow-up to last year's XP-Pen Artist 16 and features some neat new touches over that older model, including use of XP-Pen's new X3 Smart Chip tech to power its battery-free stylus, which is excellent. This 2nd-gen model also boasts support for ChromeOS and Android alongside Windows and Mac – but you'll need to buy the USB-C to USB-C cable separately, which is a pain. Overall, once up and connected, which can be erratic, the XP-Pen Artist 16 (2nd gen) is a neat and affordable pen display.
