Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Birds of Paradise, Naples Jazzmasters, more

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. ‘Clown Bar’. Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”. The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center...
ESTERO, FL
#Parrots#Animals#Baconfest#Pints For Parrots Event#The South Cape Hub
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
cltampa.com

This Florida house comes with a private lazy river

A home just south of Tampa Bay featuring an incredibly elaborate water feature is currently floating on the market. Located at 18156 Bredette Ave., in Port Charlotte, the 3,078-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an open floor plan, imported Italian tile, a Florida room and more.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous

The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M

An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, FL
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Marco Island (Romantic & Relaxing!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Marco Island is a tremendously beautiful island just off the mainland of southwest Florida. This resort town has activities for everyone. However, some of the greatest attributes of Marco Island occur in the calm waters that surround it. With cool rivers and an abundant ecosystem, Marco Island is much more than just a tropical paradise.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Aug. 23

Would that more precise facts prevail. Many false claims have been aired by both sides of the proposed short-term rental ordinance. Let’s be objective. If you are a full-time resident in a single-family dwelling, as we are, this ordinance changes very little for you. You can still host your family and your grandchildren can splash and shout in the pool during the day.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral

The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
CAPE CORAL, FL

