Green Bay, WI

seehafernews.com

Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed

Green Bay's mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Elections
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
waterfallrecord.com

Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the "thumb" of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
Person
Eric Genrich
Person
Jim Schmitt
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers' aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The transformation of Jerry Bader

(WFRV) – On this week's Newsmaker Sunday, we're talking about the transformation of former conservative radio talk show host and pastor, Jerry Bader. In 2004, his radio show, "The Jerry Bader Show" hit the airwaves, but after he parted ways with WTAQ, he became the Pastor of Samaritan's Heart Ministries Church in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party's September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Closure of Dousman Street in Green Bay for railroad crossing repair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a temporary closure of a section of Dousman Street in Green Bay. The closure will shut down the area of Dousman Street between North Broadway and North Washington Street and is due to railroad crossing repair.
GREEN BAY, WI

