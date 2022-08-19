Read full article on original website
An annual celebration honoring the great jazz musician Charlie Parker returns to Kansas City
The legacy of the Kansas City jazz scene can be summed up in two words: Charlie Parker. Parker, who died in 1955, redefined the very sound of jazz, and his legacy endures. The festival Spotlight: Charlie Parker has been held annually in Kansas City, Missouri, since 2014. The late saxophonist, nicknamed "Bird," will be celebrated in the days leading up to his Aug. 29 birthday.
'Passing the torch': Kansas City conference inspires mentorship between Black women and girls
On Aug. 27, the National Congress of Black Women's Kansas City chapter will host its fifth annual Women and Girls Torch Carriers Conference at Faxon Elementary School. The name stems from the idea that Black women pass the torch of leadership to their daughters, granddaughters and nieces. The event will...
New cigar lounge coming to downtown
Derrick Stockton is a native Gardner resident who loves his town. A former Gardner Edgerton high school teacher he quit to pursue a dream of operating a sophisticated and accessible cigar lounge. The idea came to him two years ago when sitting in a cigar lounge in Florida, after his...
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Expanding the meaning of philanthropy in Kansas City
For NaTika Rowles, emphasizing how Black residents have always found ways to give within their community is an important message in August. As executive director for the Black Community Fund in Kansas City, Rowles wants to "show that Black people are philanthropists, too," but that it doesn't have to manifest as a dollar amount. Black philanthropy focuses on equity and organizations led by people of color helping people of color.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property
A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
For 14 years, this Kansas City barber has been helping hundreds of kids get ready for school
When Joey Thomas opened 180V Barber Salon, now just off of 18th and Vine, in 2008, he knew he wanted to make an impact on the community. That year, he began the Fresh Cut Fresh Start program to help the youth in his community look and feel their best. “We...
Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
