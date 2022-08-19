ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineyard, CA

FOX40

Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies

A woman swimming in Emerald Bay last weekend at Lake Tahoe died after having a “medical emergency.”. Quincy Holakeituai, 46, of Spring Valley, on Sunday, Aug. 14, was swimming near Fannette Island at about 5 p.m. when she had an emergency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Record-breaking heat hits Northern California with temperatures soaring well over 100 degrees

SACRAMENTO — Saturday's high temperature in Stockton broke the previous record high for the date of 103 degrees set in 1950 and 1961, according to the National Weather Service.The high Saturday was 105 degrees.In downtown Sacramento, the NWS reported the city high reached 106 degrees which tied the previous record high for the date set in 1950.Today will bring some relief to the heat as onshore flow returns, according to the NWS. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast in the Delta, and areas in the vicinity of the Delta will be noticeably cooler than surrounding areas.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
TheHorse.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii

MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
MODESTO, CA
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He's Receiving Tips on Missing Teen Kiely Rodni

Dog the Bounty Hunter is notorious for finding lost loved ones, but he's not jumping into following through on tips of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who's been missing for weeks. Rodni vanished near the Lake Tahoe area. She was last seen leaving a high school grad party near the Lake Prosser reservoir in Nevada County, CA. An estimated 200-300 people were at the same event. Only she has been declared missing.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Vails Resorts announces targeted opening dates for Tahoe ski areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts has opening dates targeted for their Lake Tahoe ski areas. Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California plan to open Friday, Nov. 18, with Kirkwood Mountain Resort targeting Friday, Dec. 2. This upcoming winter is the 50th anniversary of operations at Northstar and...
TRAVEL
CBS Sacramento

California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave

Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out.  "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE

