Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Birds of Paradise, Naples Jazzmasters, more

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. ‘Clown Bar’. Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”. The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center...
ESTERO, FL
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Aug. 23

Would that more precise facts prevail. Many false claims have been aired by both sides of the proposed short-term rental ordinance. Let’s be objective. If you are a full-time resident in a single-family dwelling, as we are, this ordinance changes very little for you. You can still host your family and your grandchildren can splash and shout in the pool during the day.
MARCO ISLAND, FL

