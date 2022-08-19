The City of Marco Island is celebrating 25 years since the residents voted to incorporate on August 27, 1997. The city is holding a series of events throughout the week to celebrate the occasion, beginning with a scavenger hunt and beach day on Monday. Monday’s events will start with a beach clean-up hosted by the Marco Island Civic Association at 8 a.m. Later in the day, there will also be a scavenger hunt for kids that runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

