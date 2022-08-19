Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Marco Island celebrating 25 years with activities planned all week
Marco Island turns 25 years old as a city and — as a way to celebrate — have an entire week of activities planned.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy
The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”. The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center...
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida
After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island to celebrate 25 years of cityhood
The City of Marco Island is celebrating 25 years since the residents voted to incorporate on August 27, 1997. The city is holding a series of events throughout the week to celebrate the occasion, beginning with a scavenger hunt and beach day on Monday. Monday’s events will start with a beach clean-up hosted by the Marco Island Civic Association at 8 a.m. Later in the day, there will also be a scavenger hunt for kids that runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
Marconews.com
Right to assemble: City of Naples may review permit process after Pride Fest at Cambier
The terms are heavily loaded: "Grooming." "Gender dysphoria." "Family values." "Lifestyle." The commentary is by turns plaintive and demanding. And all of it is becoming an expected segment of the public comment time at Naples City Council meetings. As the presence of the LGBTQ+ community in Collier County has become...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Birds of Paradise, Naples Jazzmasters, more
The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. ‘Clown Bar’. Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in...
floridainsider.com
From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida
Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tourcounsel.com
The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida
The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Florida
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
WINKNEWS.com
Pet adoption event in Collier County on Friday and Saturday
Collier County Domestic Animal Services is hosting an adoption event Friday and Saturday. There are currently almost 500 animals at CCDAS waiting to be adopted. You can meet and adopt pets in need of a permanent home at the Kitty Cat and Canine Adoption Carnivale and Fundraiser, which will also have food, games and prizes.
WINKNEWS.com
Odyssey by Soltura welcomes first tenants of new rental community concept in Fort Myers
In this Gulfshore Business report, one thing missing from apartment living is the added space of a backyard, but one developer is giving renters just that. Danville Leadbetter and his company bought the land off Forum Boulevard for $650,000. 15 months later, the first tenants moved in enjoying amenities such...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Back the blue’ parking space painting covered at Estero High School
A parking space painted with ‘Back the blue,’ a saying that supports police officers, was painted, then painted over at Estero High School. Pictures of the before and after were posted to Facebook, and a lot of people expressed their outrage in the comments. The painted parking sports...
WINKNEWS.com
Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous
The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida
This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
Comments / 0