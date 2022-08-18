ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NPR

Florida Primary, Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Worker, Abortion Laws

Florida voters decide who will face Governor Ron DeSantis in the November election. Ukrainian civilians are keeping Europe's largest nuclear power plant up and running under the eyes of Russian soldiers. Two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade several laws banning abortion are enacted.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Arkansas officers are suspended after social media video shows a police beating

Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended over what appeared to be the beating of a suspect that was caught on video. Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended over what appeared to be the beating of a suspect that was caught on video. Michael Hibblen with Little Rock station KUAR is following details of the investigation and joins us this morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
NPR

How drought threatens electricity producing, coal-fired power plants

Drought in the American West is forcing states to rethink how they use water for industry. That includes the energy sector and coal-fired power plants. Julia Simon reports from Wyoming. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE: Driving through the sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the road curves upwards. Just coming up the hill, you...
WYOMING STATE

