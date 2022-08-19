Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family Event
New list names best Mexican restaurant in every New England state
A new list has crowned the best Mexican restaurants in New England and in all 50 states. Taste of Home recently compiled a list of the top Mexican eateries across the country and Rincon Mexicano was named the best restaurant in Massachusetts. Rincon Mexicano is located at 99 Broadway in...
nbcboston.com
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
Peek inside MGM Music Hall, Boston’s newest music venue
The 5,000-person concert space will open to the public this weekend. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a state-of-the-art music venue located next to Fenway Park, officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon. The ceremony capped years of planning for the new 5,000-person venue, an effort spearheaded by...
nomadlawyer.org
Boston: 14 Best Places To Visit in Boston, MA
Travel Attractions and Top Places To Visit in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. While visiting Boston, take the time to get out and explore the city’s many attractions. Its subway system makes it easy to move around and explore the city’s many neighborhoods. The Museum of Science is a must-see, and the New England Aquarium is a great day out for the family. Art lovers will also enjoy Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s eclectic collection and beautiful gardens.
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
NECN
Developer to Sell Former Porthole Restaurant Site in Lynn, Now Ready for Condos
McGrath Realty is seeking to sell a waterfront property that was long home to Lynn’s Porthole restaurant but that it has repositioned as the future site of a luxury condo building. The firm has priced the 3.7-acre property, located at 98 Lynnway, at $20.5 million. McGrath Realty has some...
A Guide to Dive Bars in the Neighborhood
Looking for a a bar with an edge? You know, one of those bars with dim lighting, a kick-ass juke box and lively locals bellied up to the bar. Axios Boston is reporting that one ambitious network security worker named Nick Roy created and developed the “Best Boston Dive Bars” map.
theboston100.com
Another historic Beantown brawl
Bay Staters are well-versed in acts of riotous rebellion. Eight years before the 1773 American political and mercantile protest known as The Boston Tea Party ensued on Griffin’s Wharf (sending 342 chests of tea into the harbor), colonists staged a similar insurrection. On Aug. 14, 1765 an angry Boston...
cambridgeday.com
Eliodora ‘Josefina’ Yanguas Perez opened Harvard Square’s first European-style café
Eliodora ‘Josefina’ Yanguas Perez opened Harvard Square’s first European-style café. Today there are at least 20 cafés in Cambridge where patrons can enjoy espresso drinks. In 1959, there was exactly one. That was the year Spanish immigrant Josefina Yanguas opened Café Pamplona on Bow Street.
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MBTA to operate special event commuter rail train for Kenny Chesney’s return to Gillette Stadium
Foxboro, MA — Those looking to be part of the crowd when Kenny Chesney makes his return to Gillette Stadium for the first time in four years won’t be forced to bear the drive down Route 1. The MBTA announced Monday that it will operate a special event commuter rail train to carry concert goers from Boston’s South Station to Foxboro for the country star’s August 27 show.
idesignarch.com
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday
BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.
NECN
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
