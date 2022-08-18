Going anywhere in particular. I like not having a schedule and more importantly not having an agenda - especially while not clocked in at the ferry dock. As an aging member of the tribe I have found that doing things with no agenda such as sailing my old boat, can open up the possibilities of noticing lots of comings and goings in Newport Harbor and at the mouth of Narragansett Bay. On any given tack while sailing out toward Beavertail on the southern tip of Jamestown, it is interesting to note the amount of marine traffic heading north and south: tankers, tugs and tows, cruise ships, mega yachts, kayaks, canoes, jet skis, windsurfers, and kite boarders. We can see just about every imaginable sailing vessel coming and coming into the bay and Newport Harbor; there is lots of visual stimulus to be seen in the summer boating season. Moreover, sailing these waters can be relaxing and informative from a commercial shipping point of view.

