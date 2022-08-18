ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove

Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
idesignarch.com

Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula

This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
Block Island Times

A Rantum Scooting Flaneur

Going anywhere in particular. I like not having a schedule and more importantly not having an agenda - especially while not clocked in at the ferry dock. As an aging member of the tribe I have found that doing things with no agenda such as sailing my old boat, can open up the possibilities of noticing lots of comings and goings in Newport Harbor and at the mouth of Narragansett Bay. On any given tack while sailing out toward Beavertail on the southern tip of Jamestown, it is interesting to note the amount of marine traffic heading north and south: tankers, tugs and tows, cruise ships, mega yachts, kayaks, canoes, jet skis, windsurfers, and kite boarders. We can see just about every imaginable sailing vessel coming and coming into the bay and Newport Harbor; there is lots of visual stimulus to be seen in the summer boating season. Moreover, sailing these waters can be relaxing and informative from a commercial shipping point of view.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
luxury-houses.net

This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility

The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
WPRI 12 News

David Duke Jr. hosts first-ever Community Day for charity

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Former Classical High School and Providence College basketball star turned Brooklyn Net David Duke Jr. hosted his first-ever Community Day Saturday at Fragnoli Park. The event, hosted by Duke’s foundation, included basketball, bounce houses and music for kids to enjoy. He also provided school supplies for kids in need heading into a […]
rinewstoday.com

What happened – and what’s happening at Cranston’s Knightsville gazebo

A few days ago pictures went around on social media of the taking down of the iconic Knightsville gazebo. The photo received over 245 comments, many of which were negative and questioning of what was happening. Cranston has announced what the plans were for the area, repeatedly, over the last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Midtown#Bank Newport#Custom House Coffee#Food Love#Mango Mint
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
RAYNHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Perryville’s roots come from a colorful chapter of history

The sleepy hamlet of Perryville, one of the many villages that make up South Kingstown, is a place that time has seemingly forgotten. That’s a shame really, because the stories of the two most prominent members of the clan for whom this place is named, US Naval heroes, brave explorers, and brothers, Oliver Hazard Perry and Matthew Calbraith Perry, ought to rank in the history books of our nation alongside folks like John Paul Jones, Benjamin Franklin and Paul Revere.
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Bagels, Providence Animal Control Center

Hi – I’m Bagels! I am an orange floof ball as you can see, and sometimes I get my treats stuck in my floof – lol. I am a love bug, check out my pictures and you’ll see I walked right into a lap and asked for pets. I came in as an un-neutered stray, but I am neutered and vaccinated and tested and microchipped now! I might like to live with another mellow cat, too. I am a great boy who is only 1 to 2 years old.
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council OKs proposal to dredge the Narrow River

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A more than $127,000 proposal to plan for the dredging of the Narrow River in Narragansett got a big boost from the Town Council on Monday. The council voted unanimously to spend the money to begin the process. Supporters say it’s long overdue and necessary in the face of accelerating climate change in order to preserve the river.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ricentral.com

Ceremony held to dedicate Coventry's Babe Ruth Field to Jim Spearman

COVENTRY — If ever Jim Spearman was needed, Timothy Printer said of his grandfather, there was one place where he could almost certainly be tracked down. “If you needed to find Jim, you knew you could find him at the ball field,” Printer said Thursday before a crowd that had gathered at Herbert F. Paine Memorial Park to pay tribute to the late Coventry resident.
COVENTRY, RI
quincyquarry.com

Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy