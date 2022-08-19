Read full article on original website
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Germany, Canada partner on transatlantic hydrogen trade
The leaders of Canada and Germany signed a green hydrogen deal on Tuesday, laying a path for a transatlantic supply chain as Europe seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian energy. In a joint declaration, Trudeau and Scholz outlined plans to "kickstart the hydrogen economy and to create a transatlantic supply chain for hydrogen."
