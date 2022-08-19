ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Germany, Canada partner on transatlantic hydrogen trade

The leaders of Canada and Germany signed a green hydrogen deal on Tuesday, laying a path for a transatlantic supply chain as Europe seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian energy. In a joint declaration, Trudeau and Scholz outlined plans to "kickstart the hydrogen economy and to create a transatlantic supply chain for hydrogen."
