The Cambridge family is on the cusp of an exciting new chapter. After living for almost a decade in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, Kate and William are leaving London and moving their brood into Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire, just a brisk 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, where the Queen is now permanently based. On 22 August, the Palace announced that the couple’s three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, will all attend Lambrook School from the start of the new term in September.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO