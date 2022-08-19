Read full article on original website
Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
Laura Kuenssberg feels the cold. It’s why she always kept a “nice cardie” on the back of her office chair during her tenure as the BBC’s politics editor, for those rare periods of stillness when she wasn’t reporting live from outside Downing Street, or racing to a hastily convened press conference, or trading titbits with other lobby hacks in Portcullis House, or interrogating a cabinet minister while being simultaneously flayed on social media, or checking in with the Today programme team on her drive home in the dark.
The Cambridge family is on the cusp of an exciting new chapter. After living for almost a decade in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, Kate and William are leaving London and moving their brood into Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire, just a brisk 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, where the Queen is now permanently based. On 22 August, the Palace announced that the couple’s three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, will all attend Lambrook School from the start of the new term in September.
