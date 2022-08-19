Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams virtually connect and collaborate, enables world-renowned pediatric institutions to extend and scale access to care beyond the walls of their facilities. ThinkAndor empowers these pediatric health systems to optimize virtual first and hybrid care strategies to meet the demands of a consumer-driven care model, while managing the resource shortages that have overburdened emergency departments (ED).

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO