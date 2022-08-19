Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Five Valleys Land Trust receives grant for Mount Dean Stone investment
MISSOULA, Mont. - Five Valleys Land Trust received a $600,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Forest Service to create and preserve lands on Mount Dean Stone. Associate director Ben Horan says plans to protect this area started nearly 6 years ago and now it's about having its' future secured. "Public...
Campus chaos as students return to the University of Montana
Every residence unit on the UM campus is filled to capacity as students return for 2022 Fall classes in Missoula.
Some Bitterroot Valley students head back to class
It's back to school time! Classes have resumed on Monday, August 22 for some students in the Hamilton School District.
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
Missoula tenants protest evictions; experts offer legal advice
Some Missoula residents are rallying against what they call unfair evictions and recently gathered to protest some of the evictions.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple trains derail in Missoula rail yard
MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple trains were derailed this morning in the Missoula Rail Yard due to unknown causes. According to Montana Rail Line, this was a low speed derailment but the cause and damage is still under investigation, along with a means of action. After speaking with MRL and Missoula...
Missoula City Council holds firm despite efforts to add expenses, cut programs
Frustrations over the City of Missoula's Fiscal Year '23 budget ran high on Monday with its proposed tax increase of more than 11.6%.
Missoula Looks To “Electrify The Big Sky”
There's something about making your voice heard (says the guy who works in radio!) that allows not only expression of ideas but finally releases that natural dopamine that usually accompanies the experience. Missoula Electric Cooperative will host their annual Electrify The Big Sky conference on September 13th, 2022. Held once...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires update: August 21
The Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires are continuing to burn in the Bitterroot National Forest 18 miles southeast of Hamilton.
Garceau Fire update: August 21
The Garceau Fire is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch, 10 air miles west of Polson.
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Garceau Fire reaches 5,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire has grown to 5,000 acres on Saturday. This is an increase of 419 acres from Friday. Fire was most active on the north end. Perimeter acreage increased by 420 acres. Total acreage is now 6,317. Large patch of intense heat on the north...
Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires holding steady
The Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires in the Bitterroot National Forest are burning a combined 1,637 acres.
montanarightnow.com
Montana soccer team falls to Pittsburgh in Rumble in the Rockies
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team had a rocky week in the Rumble in the Rockies showcase event at South Campus Stadium. After playing Creighton to a scoreless tie in their season debut on Thursday, the Grizzlies dropped a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Amanda West scored the...
Big Sky Rail map marks milestone for Missoula company
Missoula-based Xplorer Maps creates a collector's map to help efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Southern MT
montanarightnow.com
Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29
BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST. The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. Additionally, the limited-edition Copper...
Small wildfires burning in Lolo National Forest
Lolo National Forest officials report that crews are continuing to respond to several wildfires and aircraft are being shared between emerging incidents.
NBCMontana
Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
