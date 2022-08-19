ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Five Valleys Land Trust receives grant for Mount Dean Stone investment

MISSOULA, Mont. - Five Valleys Land Trust received a $600,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Forest Service to create and preserve lands on Mount Dean Stone. Associate director Ben Horan says plans to protect this area started nearly 6 years ago and now it's about having its' future secured. "Public...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Multiple trains derail in Missoula rail yard

MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple trains were derailed this morning in the Missoula Rail Yard due to unknown causes. According to Montana Rail Line, this was a low speed derailment but the cause and damage is still under investigation, along with a means of action. After speaking with MRL and Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Looks To “Electrify The Big Sky”

There's something about making your voice heard (says the guy who works in radio!) that allows not only expression of ideas but finally releases that natural dopamine that usually accompanies the experience. Missoula Electric Cooperative will host their annual Electrify The Big Sky conference on September 13th, 2022. Held once...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth

On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBCMontana

Garceau Fire reaches 5,000 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire has grown to 5,000 acres on Saturday. This is an increase of 419 acres from Friday. Fire was most active on the north end. Perimeter acreage increased by 420 acres. Total acreage is now 6,317. Large patch of intense heat on the north...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana soccer team falls to Pittsburgh in Rumble in the Rockies

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team had a rocky week in the Rumble in the Rockies showcase event at South Campus Stadium. After playing Creighton to a scoreless tie in their season debut on Thursday, the Grizzlies dropped a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Amanda West scored the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
montanarightnow.com

Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29

BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST. The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. Additionally, the limited-edition Copper...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy