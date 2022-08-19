ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Billie Will Always Be The Ultimate Goth Girl

Summer 2022 kicked off with a goth-girl fashion mood that swept the red carpet and the runways. Now, Billie Eilish has put her own spin on the trend with a sultry look for an outing in Singapore, where she recently performed as part of her world tour. The singer posted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Never Have I Ever’s Third Season Tells A Wildly Relatable Queer Story

It feels like we’re living through a boom time for LGBTQIA+ stories onscreen, with queer romance abounding on shows like A League Of Their Own, the Queer As Folk reboot, Heartstopper, and so many more that I actually can’t list them all off the top of my head for once (gasp!). Still, all that radiant and life-affirming joy reflected back at me through my TV screen can occasionally make me feel as though I’m... doing “being gay” wrong? I mean, am I supposed to be flirting with hot queer people on a beach at sunset all the time? Because I really only do that once a year, max.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue

An Exclusive Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage on 20 August in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Jennifer had a very specific vision for all of the events throughout the course of their wedding weekend, and to help bring it to life, the two enlisted Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle to oversee all the details. The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night.
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Nick
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Kim Zolciak
Vogue

Venice Film Festival Will Be A Fashion Playground, Thanks To Harry, Florence & Timothée

Venice Film Festival is the cool big sister to Cannes. Less glossy, more gung-ho, celebrities – fresh and freckle-skinned from their summer holidays – are papped hopping off speed boats as they wend their way to premieres via the city’s canals. That’s not to say “sensible” appears anywhere in the dress code. Venice delivers on glamour. The sense of electricity in the air on the cusp of the autumn film season is reflected in the style, as stars go the extra mile to pose against the picturesque setting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

An Ode To Brad Pitt’s New Style Era

Brad Pitt looks good – like, really good – in a skirt. He looks great in slouchy green suiting and yellow trainers, too. Truthfully, he looks good in anything right now, largely because he’s clearly very happy to be wearing it. The poses that he’s been serving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fashion#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Real Housewives#British#Popular Positively
Vogue

Sarah Hyland Wore Two Vera Wang Dresses For Her California Vineyard Wedding

Actor Sarah Hyland initially met TV and radio host Wells Adams on social media. Their first date was at a pre-Emmys benefit in September 2017. “My agent couldn’t make it to the event so I invited Wells to meet me there,” Sarah remembers. “I took him by the hand and rushed him to the back corner of the party for us to talk since I had been bragging about having a date to my Modern Family cast members. We eventually danced the night away – so much so that we ended up being one of the last people there. I gave Wells a ride back to his hotel and ended up asking our driver Derek to ‘take a hot lap’, so we could share a few more moments for our first kiss.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy