Vogue
Billie Will Always Be The Ultimate Goth Girl
Summer 2022 kicked off with a goth-girl fashion mood that swept the red carpet and the runways. Now, Billie Eilish has put her own spin on the trend with a sultry look for an outing in Singapore, where she recently performed as part of her world tour. The singer posted...
Vogue
Never Have I Ever’s Third Season Tells A Wildly Relatable Queer Story
It feels like we’re living through a boom time for LGBTQIA+ stories onscreen, with queer romance abounding on shows like A League Of Their Own, the Queer As Folk reboot, Heartstopper, and so many more that I actually can’t list them all off the top of my head for once (gasp!). Still, all that radiant and life-affirming joy reflected back at me through my TV screen can occasionally make me feel as though I’m... doing “being gay” wrong? I mean, am I supposed to be flirting with hot queer people on a beach at sunset all the time? Because I really only do that once a year, max.
Vogue
An Exclusive Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage on 20 August in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Jennifer had a very specific vision for all of the events throughout the course of their wedding weekend, and to help bring it to life, the two enlisted Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle to oversee all the details. The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids in Montana
Kelly Clarkson had a picture perfect summer in Montana with her 8-year-old daughter, River, 6-year-old son, Remi, and her ex, Brandon Blackstock. During a Today interview on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer and talk show host opened up about how nice it was to take some time off work and spend time together as a family despite the couple's divorce.
Jeopardy! longtime writers reveal how clues are created in rare podcast appearance
JEOPARDY!'s co-head writers have revealed how the clues that viewers see on their TV screens every weeknight are created. In a rare podcast appearance, the game show's "royalty" who worked with Alex Trebek for decades opened up about their amazing process. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing...
Vogue
Venice Film Festival Will Be A Fashion Playground, Thanks To Harry, Florence & Timothée
Venice Film Festival is the cool big sister to Cannes. Less glossy, more gung-ho, celebrities – fresh and freckle-skinned from their summer holidays – are papped hopping off speed boats as they wend their way to premieres via the city’s canals. That’s not to say “sensible” appears anywhere in the dress code. Venice delivers on glamour. The sense of electricity in the air on the cusp of the autumn film season is reflected in the style, as stars go the extra mile to pose against the picturesque setting.
Vogue
An Ode To Brad Pitt’s New Style Era
Brad Pitt looks good – like, really good – in a skirt. He looks great in slouchy green suiting and yellow trainers, too. Truthfully, he looks good in anything right now, largely because he’s clearly very happy to be wearing it. The poses that he’s been serving...
Vogue
Sarah Hyland Wore Two Vera Wang Dresses For Her California Vineyard Wedding
Actor Sarah Hyland initially met TV and radio host Wells Adams on social media. Their first date was at a pre-Emmys benefit in September 2017. “My agent couldn’t make it to the event so I invited Wells to meet me there,” Sarah remembers. “I took him by the hand and rushed him to the back corner of the party for us to talk since I had been bragging about having a date to my Modern Family cast members. We eventually danced the night away – so much so that we ended up being one of the last people there. I gave Wells a ride back to his hotel and ended up asking our driver Derek to ‘take a hot lap’, so we could share a few more moments for our first kiss.”
