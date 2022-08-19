Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Post Malone and Verdy Team Up for “Twelve Carat Toothache” Merch Collection
In celebration of his recent performance at the 2022 Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo and his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Post Malone has teamed up with Japanese graphic artist Verdy for a merch collection now available for pre-order on HBX. The latest range sees Verdy’s reinterpretation of...
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Fall/Winter 2022 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing its latest campaign with André 3000, Supreme has now returned to showcase the lookbook for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring key members of its current skate team, the seasonal offering is dominated by a striking mix of textiles, distressing, patterns, prints, patchwork, embroidery, and badge applications.
hypebeast.com
Pace Chronicles the Art of Mika Tajima in New Monograph
Mika Tajima is a multidisciplinary artist who defies categorization. Based in New York, her work oscillates from video installations and abstract paintings to gradient-filled hot tubs and monolithic sculptures. Though disparate in form and subject matter, each of her intensely research-driven projects explores how the human body is shaped amidst the tide of new technologies.
hypebeast.com
Pharrell Spotted in a New adidas NMD S1 Silhouette
Newer innovations from tend to attract more attention from the sneaker community nowadays, especially when it comes to the brand’s lifestyle category. One series that has gradually broadened its output has been the NMD S1, and it looks as though another variant is in the works as Pharrell was recently spotted rocking an upcoming model at the Billionaire Boys Club x New York Yankees launch.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Toasty" Arrives in Quilted Uppers
Reigning in the Fall/Winter 2022 season, Sportswear reveals an all-new Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Toasty,” incorporating quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining to prepare for the colder months ahead. As suggested by the Move to Zero pinwheel logos on the tongue tags and insoles, the upcoming pairs utilize recycled fabrics.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns in "Beef and Broccoli" for the Upcoming Fall Season
Last year, news of the Jordan Brand‘s most coveted hiking boots, the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG arriving in “Black Gum” made quite the headlines when it was announced to be a fall staple for the season. Now, after the success of the silhouette’s return, the footwear company is reviving another popular color for the silhouette for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season.
hypebeast.com
Check Out this Unreleased White and Orange Nike Dunk High
Since reintroducing it into their main lineup in 2020, has produced dozens and dozens of takes on their popular Dunk High. No matter if you prefer sustainable materials, enhanced branding or a classic “Be True to Your School” color scheme, the Swoosh’s Nike Sportswear subdivision has got something to fit your persuasion. Now, Dallas-based sneaker shop Private Selection has provided a look at an unreleased white and orange take on the high-cut Dunk that features clean ‘n’ crispy tones plus a no-frills colorblocking scheme.
hypebeast.com
Chivas Regal's "House of Success" Event in Brazil Blended Art, Music and More
Pernod-Ricard Brasil’s whiskey brand, Chivas Regal, opened an exclusive home late July, named House of Success, in São Paulo Brazil. Since the brand unveiled its newest bottle designs at the “I Rise, We Rise Event” in May, Chivas Regal has been curating activations that showcase prominent figures in Brazilian culture. The goal of the event was to elevate artists and creators, and bring attention to the communities that inspire them.
hypebeast.com
Prada’s Candle Exudes Subtle Luxury
Is adding to its elevated home decor catalog with a new candle. Appearing in chalk white, the classic wax handle exudes subtle luxury with the Prada Milano name logo carved onto the cylindrical piece. Accompanying the cable is a circular silver metal base with an etched Prada logo. Finishing off the soft, yet inviting offering is a sleek black case.
hypebeast.com
The Three Stripes Unveils Its Newest adidas 4DFWD Running Silhouette
Performance has and always will be a priority for and its innovations teams, and the brand is ready to leap into the future with its all-new runner — the adidas 4DFWD. The silhouette’s overall shape is more or less kept intact, but a handful of technological advancements have been integrated to make them more comfortable and supportive.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Readies the 2002R in an Effortless “Natural Indigo” Palette
As New Balance continues to push its 2002R silhouette to unimaginable heights, the Boston-based footwear giant is preparing a slew of clean colorways to keep an eye on. The lifestyle sneaker has recently been at the forefront of various creative collaborations, from Bryant Giles’ artistic take to AURALEE’s “Yellow Beige” delivery.
hypebeast.com
TRUFF and Hidden Valley Ranch Come Together for "Spicy Truffle Ranch"
Coming together for a sauce-on-sauce collaboration, TRUFF and Hidden Valley Ranch are readying a uniquely luxurious “Spicy Truffle Ranch” release. The team-up serves to unite fans of the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, and the iconic ranch dressing name. TRUFF and Hidden Valley Ranch’s...
hypebeast.com
Baby-G Joins 'Sailor Moon' for an Evening-Themed Watch
Casio’s Baby-G line of durable watches has just launched a collaboration with Sailor Moon. The smaller counterpart to the G-SHOCK, the Baby-G BA110XSM-2A sits at 43 x 46 mm and tells time via both a digital and analog display. The inner semi-transparent blue bezel references an evening sky while...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside the Homes of Some of the World's Biggest Designers
A new book by Phaidon is offering a sneak peek inside the homes of designers and architects around the world. Aptly named “Inside”, the book takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the inner sanctums of revered creative forces, in a bid to reveal their personal tastes and offer more insight into their practice.
hypebeast.com
KangaROOS’ Omni-Racer Sneaker is the Best of Both Worlds
In 2021, American footwear label KangaROOS joined forces with British creative studio MORPRIME Industries and Tommy Triggah to co-design the first installment of its “Inside Job” series. This saw the brand’s Racer Hybrid silhouette submerged in an autumnal palette. Now, the duo has returned for a second...
hypebeast.com
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics
After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
