In early September, Mama Pickles – a cute pit bull – was found wandering alone on the streets. The rescuers instantly saw that the adorable dog needed help, given that the 2-year-old dog was very pregnant. The animal control officers took her off the streets and tried finding out where Pickles had come from – they got in touch with her owners, but unfortunately, they had decided that Pickles was not needed anymore and left her to be at the shelter.

