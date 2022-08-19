Read full article on original website
Related
3 signs you're married to a narcissist, according to a psychologist who works with them
Narcissists often devalue, dismiss, and blame their partners for all of their relationship issues, Dr. David Hawkins told Insider.
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Dogs "Cry" When Reunited With Their Favorite Human, Study Finds
Few things are as joyful as returning home to the affection of a pet dog, and new research indicates that the happiness of being reunited with an owner can reduce a pooch to tears. Describing their findings in the journal Current Biology, the study authors explain that dogs’ emotional response to seeing their favorite human is all designed to tug on our heartstrings and inspire us to be better owners.
48 Cute Baby Animals To Get You Through Anything
The morning dew perfectly captured my dog's erratic freedom run. from funny.
Psych Centra
What It Means to Teach People How to Treat You
You teach people how to treat you by setting clear boundaries, defining your expectations, expressing emotions empathetically, and exiting situations you find unacceptable. Teaching people how you want to be treated starts with yourself. You may need to first define what works and doesn’t work for you. Then, you can be transparent with others.
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat keep climbing on the table? Here is why
As much as you like spoiling your feline rotten, boundaries are healthy. It can be unsanitary to allow your cat to roam across your table and counters. Besides, cat hairs in your food don't add any flavour. As many furry enigmas still engage in the ‘table-surfing’ behaviour even when there’s no food there, and after they’ve been told off, there might be a cat-style cryptic message behind these sabotaging actions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Hero' Cat Credited With Saving Owner's Life: 'Knew Something Was Wrong'
"I do think he saved my life and so does everybody else around me," Sam Felstead said about her cat, Billy.
Dog eyes well up with tears after reuniting with owners
Add this to the list of reasons why we don’t deserve dogs: they miss us so much when we’re gone for the day, they cry literal tears of joy when we return.
What Is 'Quiet Quitting'? Its Actual Meaning Is Not What You'd Think!
Lately, it seems like the term "quiet quitting" is everywhere. Whether you're scrolling through news or browsing social media, everyone is talking about this trend. Not only that, it's all over the workplace as well. So, let's get to the bottom of it—what is quiet quitting?. While most people...
Dog Who Really 'Misses His Daddy' When He's Away Has Internet in Tears
Tyson the cane corso could do little to hide his heartbreak at learning his human companion would not be home that night.
Smithonian
Do Dogs Really Cry Tears of Joy When Reunited With Their Owners?
By wagging their tails, panting and jumping, dogs make it clear when they’re happy. But new research suggests there might be another way that dogs show joy: producing tears. In a small study, researchers found that dogs produce significantly more tears after being reunited with their owners compared to when their owners stayed at home with them.
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
dailyphew.com
Stray Puppies Won’t Stop Hugging Each Other Since They Were Rescued
Two stray puppies have recently been adopted by Buddhist nuns in a pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and the two haven’t stopped hugging each other ever since. Though the bigger pup still looks too tiny and helpless to even take care of himself, he keeps on holding his younger friend dearly in protection.
akc.org
Do Dogs Find Things Funny? What Dogs Find Humorous
Sirius, my Newfoundland, likes to play a game with me. The moment I sit down to eat, she asks me to take her outside to potty. When she has my attention, she will run back over to the table instead of to the back door and puts her chin up next to my plate.
dailyphew.com
This Pit Bull Gets Her Own Maternity Photoshoot And She Looks Absolutely Glowing
In early September, Mama Pickles – a cute pit bull – was found wandering alone on the streets. The rescuers instantly saw that the adorable dog needed help, given that the 2-year-old dog was very pregnant. The animal control officers took her off the streets and tried finding out where Pickles had come from – they got in touch with her owners, but unfortunately, they had decided that Pickles was not needed anymore and left her to be at the shelter.
lovemeow.com
Kitten from an Attic Adores His Plushy and Insists on Carrying it Everywhere
A kitten who was found in an attic, adores his plushy and insists on carrying it everywhere. A good Samaritan discovered a scruffy stray kitten in the attic of her workplace, but found no sign of a mother cat or siblings. They took the kitten home and tried to help him but soon realized that he would need more care than they could provide.
To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
dailyphew.com
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
Comments / 0