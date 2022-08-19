ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

CASETiFY’s New Collaboration Honors Iconic ‘Street Fighter’ Franchise

CASETiFY is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter video game franchise in its latest collection. The tech accessory company has unveiled a lineup of cases and other products featuring imagery from the Japanese game, which received its first installment in 1987. Leading the product lineup is the Chun-Li...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
hypebeast.com

The Three Stripes Unveils Its Newest adidas 4DFWD Running Silhouette

Performance has and always will be a priority for and its innovations teams, and the brand is ready to leap into the future with its all-new runner — the adidas 4DFWD. The silhouette’s overall shape is more or less kept intact, but a handful of technological advancements have been integrated to make them more comfortable and supportive.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

KangaROOS’ Omni-Racer Sneaker is the Best of Both Worlds

In 2021, American footwear label KangaROOS joined forces with British creative studio MORPRIME Industries and Tommy Triggah to co-design the first installment of its “Inside Job” series. This saw the brand’s Racer Hybrid silhouette submerged in an autumnal palette. Now, the duo has returned for a second...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy