Giuliani says U.S. is too "dumb" to be a democracy

By Bob Brigham
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Duvmm_0hNBN27c00

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former U.S. Associate Attorney General Rudy Giuliani questioned the intelligence of his fellow Americans during an appearance Newsmax only days after he was informed he is a "target" of a criminal investigation in Georgia for his role in overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani told host Rob Schmitt about why the American people should think he has credibility along with Donald Trump.

"If the American people don't know what's going on by now, then our country could possibly be too dumb to be a democracy," said the disgraced former attorney under criminal investigation for trying to subvert democracy.

The election denier went on to expound on his conspiracy theories.

"I mean, it is quite obvious that they will frame him with every single thing they've got," the former Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney said.

"And if you don't realize they stole the election, there's something wrong here, because a group that would do that," Giuliani continued as if his delusions were reality "that I just described, in order to first keep him from being president, then destroy him on false pretenses."

"Of course, they would steal an election and it's not the first election Democrats stole," Giuliani alleged without evidence.

The former New York City mayor said, "They know how to steal elections, they run big cities that are crooked."

Comments / 116

just one
4d ago

How odd for him to say that, haven’t we managed to be a democracy for over 250 years with very few problems until Trump and his cult? I think we can safely still have a excellent democracy, with a change of some if the people that have been in office so long they think they own the people.

Reply(2)
65
Butcher
4d ago

and the Trumpers will be right by his side while being insulted and won't know it like they have been since he ran...wake sheep..he'll throw you under the bus just as well

Reply(1)
41
Robo
4d ago

The country’s intelligence will improve dramatically once Gullie and Trump are out of the picture. They spread ignorance to people. Just look at Green, Bobart, Jordan, and the long list of others who have caught the Trump virus.

Reply(1)
40
 

